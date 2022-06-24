Recipe: Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms

Welcome the monsoon with Ramapriya Suresh's Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms that works brilliantly as a side dish.
Buttery, tasty and satisfying, it is just what you need on a cold, rainy day.
Butter Garlic Mushroom
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 250 gm button mushrooms, cleaned and halved
- 50 gm salted or unsalted butter
- 6-8 garlic pods, cleaned and chopped
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2-3 green chillies, chopped
- 1 capsicum, diced, optional
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- ¼ cup green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped
- Salt as required
Method
- Heat butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan.
Add the chopped onions and saute on medium heat for 3-5 minutes.
Add the green chillies and fry for 3 minutes.
Add the capsicum and mix well.
Cook for a minute more.
Add the mushrooms, salt.
Stir and adjust seasoning.
Cook for 3-4 minutes.
Sprinkle black pepper powder.
Garnish with coriander and serve hot by itself as a snack or on toast or with steamed rice or egg noodles or rice noodles or with boiled penne pasta and a dash of greated cheese and a few pan-fried spiced prawns or with parathas.
Note: For a Jain version, omit onions and garlic and additionally add 1 tbsp grated ginger and a little hing or asafetida.
For a low-fat or vegan garlic mushrooms, use a dash of extra virgin olive oil instead of butter or else vegan cashew butter.
For a recipe of prawns to accompany the mushrooms with rice or pasta try Nadiya Sarguroh's Crispy Panko Prawns.
WATCH: How to make Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms.
Food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen.