Recipe: Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms

Welcome the monsoon with Ramapriya Suresh's Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms that works brilliantly as a side dish.

Buttery, tasty and satisfying, it is just what you need on a cold, rainy day.

Video and photograph: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Ammu's Kitchen

Butter Garlic Mushroom

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

250 gm button mushrooms, cleaned and halved

50 gm salted or unsalted butter

6-8 garlic pods, cleaned and chopped

2 onions, chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 capsicum, diced, optional

1 tsp black pepper powder

¼ cup green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped

Salt as required

Method

Heat butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan.

Add the chopped onions and saute on medium heat for 3-5 minutes.

Add the green chillies and fry for 3 minutes.

Add the capsicum and mix well.

Cook for a minute more.

Add the mushrooms, salt.

Stir and adjust seasoning.

Cook for 3-4 minutes.

Sprinkle black pepper powder.

Garnish with coriander and serve hot by itself as a snack or on toast or with steamed rice or egg noodles or rice noodles or with boiled penne pasta and a dash of greated cheese and a few pan-fried spiced prawns or with parathas.

Note: For a Jain version, omit onions and garlic and additionally add 1 tbsp grated ginger and a little hing or asafetida.

For a low-fat or vegan garlic mushrooms, use a dash of extra virgin olive oil instead of butter or else vegan cashew butter.

For a recipe of prawns to accompany the mushrooms with rice or pasta try Nadiya Sarguroh's Crispy Panko Prawns.

WATCH: How to make Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms.

Food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen.