Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms

Recipe: Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms

By RAMAPRIYA SURESH
June 24, 2022 12:54 IST
Welcome the monsoon with Ramapriya Suresh's Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms that works brilliantly as a side dish.

Buttery, tasty and satisfying, it is just what you need on a cold, rainy day.

Butter Garlic Mushroom

Video and photograph: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Ammu's Kitchen

Butter Garlic Mushroom

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 250 gm button mushrooms, cleaned and halved
  • 50 gm salted or unsalted butter
  • 6-8 garlic pods, cleaned and chopped
  • 2 onions, chopped
  • 2-3 green chillies, chopped
  • 1 capsicum, diced, optional
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • ¼ cup green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped
  • Salt as required

Method

  • Heat butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan.
    Add the chopped onions and saute on medium heat for 3-5 minutes.
    Add the green chillies and fry for 3 minutes.
    Add the capsicum and mix well.
    Cook for a minute more.
    Add the mushrooms, salt.
    Stir and adjust seasoning.
    Cook for 3-4 minutes.
    Sprinkle black pepper powder.
    Garnish with coriander and serve hot by itself as a snack or on toast or with steamed rice or egg noodles or rice noodles or with boiled penne pasta and a dash of greated cheese and a few pan-fried spiced prawns or with parathas.

Note: For a Jain version, omit onions and garlic and additionally add 1 tbsp grated ginger and a little hing or asafetida.

For a low-fat or vegan garlic mushrooms, use a dash of extra virgin olive oil instead of butter or else vegan cashew butter.

For a recipe of prawns to accompany the mushrooms with rice or pasta try Nadiya Sarguroh's Crispy Panko Prawns.

WATCH: How to make Sauteed Butter Garlic Mushrooms.

 

Food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen.

RAMAPRIYA SURESH
