Recipe: Street-Style Shawarma

Kalyan-based food blogger Ramapriya Suresh shows you how to cook the delectable street-side fave Chicken Shawarma right at home.

Vegetarians or vegans can easily substitute the chicken with paneer or tofu and get a tasty equivalent.

Video and photograph: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Ammu's Kitchen

Street-Style Chicken Shawarma

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

½ kg boneless chicken

1 tbsp or more ginger-garlic paste

4 tbsp mayonnaise + additional for spreading

Pinch black pepper powder

2 cups maida or all-purpose flour + little extra to roll the rotis

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp yeast

2 onions, sliced lengthwise

½ cup cabbage, sliced lengthwise

½ cup carrot, julienned, optional

1 capsicum, cut in thin strips, optional

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Juice of ½ a lemon

Salt to taste

Oil to knead the dough

½ cup warm water

Method

In a small bowl, mix the ½ cup warm water, sugar, yeast.

Keep aside for 10 minutes.

Keep aside for 10 minutes. In another large bowl, mix the chicken with the ginger-garlic paste, red chilly powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, salt.

Add the lemon juice.

Mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Add the lemon juice. Mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes. In another bowl, mix the maida, ½ tbsp salt, the sugar-yeast solution, 1 tbsp oil.

Knead into a firm dough.

Drizzle some oil on top , spread the oil on the surface, cover and keep aside for 10 minutes.

Knead into a firm dough. Drizzle some oil on top , spread the oil on the surface, cover and keep aside for 10 minutes. In a grill pan, fry the marinated chicken pieces.

Cook for 10 minutes over high heat.

Flip with tongs and cook for 5-10 minutes more.

Keep aside.

Once the chicken cools, loosely chop the chicken into smaller bite-sized pieces.

Cook for 10 minutes over high heat. Flip with tongs and cook for 5-10 minutes more. Keep aside. Once the chicken cools, loosely chop the chicken into smaller bite-sized pieces. In yet another bowl add the onions, cabbage, capsicum, carrot and veggies of your choice.

Add the salt, pepper powder, mayonnaise, chicken and mix well.

Keep the stuffing aside.

Add the salt, pepper powder, mayonnaise, chicken and mix well. Keep the stuffing aside. To make the rotis, fold and pinch the dough into smaller balls.

Sprinkle some flour, flatten the ball and roll to make a moderately thick roti.

Place on a tawa over medium heat.

Sprinkle some flour, flatten the ball and roll to make a moderately thick roti. Place on a tawa over medium heat. Flip and cook on both sides till red dots form.

To make the shawarma, spread the additional mayonnaise on one side of the roti.

Add the prepared stuffing in the centre.

Roll the edges of the roti inwards carefully, covering the stuffing.

Enjoy hot as a snack or appetiser.

Note: The roti for the shawarma can be made healthier using whole wheat ata or gluten-free oat flour.

A good vegetarian accompaniment is Harnoor Channi Tiwary's Paneer Kathi Rolls or alternatively instead of chicken use an equal quantity of paneer or tofu, eggless mayonnaise and add pinch of ajwain or carrom seeds in the marinate for additional spice.

WATCH: How to make Chicken Shawarma:

Food blogger Ramapriya Sureshn is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen.