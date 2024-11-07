Recipe: Sandhyarani's Hilsa Fish Curry With Veggies

Hilsa, also called, Ilish is a coastal delicacy in Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh. It is eaten in Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar too. In India it is fished for in the Chilika lake, the Mahanadi, Hooghly, Godavari and Narmada rivers.

A fish rich in omega 3 fatty acids (according to research done at the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Barrackpur, West Bengal), in Odisha it is often prepared with yoghurt, mustard seed paste ane sabzi like brinjal, alu and gourd are mixed in.

I present my paternal aunt Sandhyarani Mohapatra's recipe for Hilsa Fish Curry With Veggies, which makes for a lovely satisfying Sunday lunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: senguptahirok/ Wikimedia Commons IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Hilsa Fish Curry With Veggies Recipe

Serves: 1 to 2

Ingredients

500 gm hilsa fish

1 onion, chopped

2 pods garlic, minced or mashed

1 tomato chopped

2 potatoes, peeled, diced

1 medium turai or ridge gourd, peeled, cut into small chunks or 1 medium baingan or brinjal or eggplant cut into chunks

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro paste

1 tsp red chilly powder

2 green chillies

1 tbsp black rai or mustard seeds

1 tbsp khus khus or poshto or poppy seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 tbsp mustard oil

Water

Method

Clean and cut the hilsa fish into 4 to 5 pieces.



Make a spice paste by blending the mustard seeds, poppy seeds, and the cumin seeds with a tiny amount of water until smooth.
Keep aside.

Keep aside.

In a saucepan or a kadhai, heat the mustard oil over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and the minced garlic, and sauté until golden brown.

Then add the chopped tomato, ridge gourd (or brinjal), and the diced potatoes.

Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables soften.

Stir in the turmeric powder, red chilly powder, and the coriander paste.

Mix well.

Gently add the hilsa fish pieces and the green chillies to the pan.

Pour in enough water to make a gravy, and season with salt to taste.

Cover and let the curry simmer on low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes, allowing the fish to cook through and absorb the flavours.

Sandhyarani lives in Bhubaneswar and is the former principal of the Central School-1 there.