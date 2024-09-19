Recipe: Hilsa in Mustard Gravy

About 86 per cent of the world's hilsa catch comes from Bangladesh, where it is the national fish and contributes a little over one per cent to the country's GDP.

A tender, oily-ish fish, about 1½ feet long, it's much loved by Bengalis (the state fish in West Bengal), Odias and in other neighbouring states of India too. Fished from rivers and estuaries of Bangladesh it's a freshwater species there.

Ever since Sheikh Hasina fled to India, the price of hilsa or ilish has skyrocketed in India, with the sharp end to the hilsa diplomacy between the two countries that permitted export of fish to India in the approaching holiday season.

Now the fish sells for Rs 2,199 for 500 gm on some meat and seafood apps, which is dismaying because Durga Puja is around the corner.

With the fish becoming dearer, its recipes have become even dearer too because one wants the perfect method to make this currently rather expensive fish.

Jennifer Phaomei offers a recipe her version of Hilsa in Mustard Gravy.

Hilsa in Mustard Gravy

Serves: 1 to 2

Ingredients

500 gm hilsa fish, cut into 4 to 5 pieces

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp black rai or mustard seeds

1 tbsp white/yellow rai or mustard seeds

3 to 4 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds

2 to 3 or more green chillies, sliced

1 tsp red chilly powder, or to taste

Water

Method

Marinate the fish with 1 tsp of the turmeric powder and a pinch of the salt.

Cover and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Grind the black and the white mustard seeds with a little water to form a smooth paste.

Keep aside.

Heat the mustard oil in a kadhai or large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the kalonji and then the sliced green chillies and sauté for a few minutes.

Add the remaining turmeric powder, red chilly powder and mix and then add the fish pieces.

Cover and fry over low heat for 10 minutes.

Carefully flip the fish, cover again, and fry for another 10 minutes.

Sprinkle a little more salt and flip the fish again.

Now add the mustard paste, a little water, and more green chillies if desired.

Flip the pieces so they are nicely coated in the paste.

Cover and let it simmer, stirring occasionally.

The gravy should not dry up nor should it be too watery.

Jennifer's Note: Adjust the quantity of spices and mustard paste based on your taste preferences.

Jennifer Phaomei, a native of Nagaland, lives in Bengaluru.