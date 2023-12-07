News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Shorshe Ilish

Recipe: Shorshe Ilish

By JOSEPH MANAVALAN
December 07, 2023 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joseph Manavalan's Bengali speciality Shorshe Ilish is made with the popular river fish hilsa.

The fried fish is served with a thick, spicy gravy cooked in mustard oil with plenty of green chillies to make it hot, hot, hot.

It's always accompanied with steamed rice and can be made in a jiffy if the fish is washed, cleaned and marinated in advance.

The turmeric powder gives it the bright yellow colour and the lightly toasted kalonji seeds add flavour to the dish.

Manavalan spent several years posted in Kolkata and picked up his Bengali cooking chops over there.

Shorshe Ilish

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 750 gm hilsa fish, cut into medium-sized 6-7 pieces
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tbsp black rai or mustard seeds
  • 2 tbsp yellow rai or mustard seeds
  • 7 large green chillies, roughly chopped + 1 extra to garnish
  • 100 ml mustard oil + a few drops to finish
  • ½ tsp kalonji or nigella seeds
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • Water

Method

  • In a bowl, marinate the fish with a little of the salt and some of the turmeric powder.
    Mix well so that the pieces are well-coated.
    Keep aside.
  • In a blender, grind the mustard (black and yellow) seeds and the green chillies into a paste.
    Add some water, but make sure the paste is not too runny.
  • Heat the mustard oil in a frying pan or kadhai over medium heat.
    Fry the marinated fish, flipping once in between, until it's golden brown.
    Take off heat and keep aside.
  • In the same pan, add the nigella seeds and let it crackle.
    Add the mustard paste and the remaining turmeric powder.
    Add a little water and mix.
    Let the paste come to a simmer and then add the fried fish pieces.
    Let it simmer in the mustard gravy for 5-6 minutes.
    Take off heat, garnish with a drizzle of mustard oil, a green chilly and serve hot with steamed rice.

Joseph Manavalan is the co-founder and chief innovation officer, Licious.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOSEPH MANAVALAN
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Chef Roshan's Tilapia Fish Curry
Recipe: Chef Roshan's Tilapia Fish Curry
Recipe: Bethica's Shola
Recipe: Bethica's Shola
Recipe: Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan
Recipe: Mustard Pan-Fried Baingan
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally
Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally
Team India Touches Down In South Africa
Team India Touches Down In South Africa
The Archies Review
The Archies Review

More like this

Recipe: Doi Maach

Recipe: Doi Maach

Recipe: Kosha Mangsho

Recipe: Kosha Mangsho

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances