Recipe: Sandhyarani's Steamed Hilsa

Recipe: Sandhyarani's Steamed Hilsa

By SHRISTI SAHOO
September 27, 2024 12:39 IST
Hilsa

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Sohel Commons/Wikimedia Commons

Hilsa fish, known as lishi in Odia, is a prized delicacy, celebrated for its rich flavour and unique texture.

Revered in coastal regions of India, particularly Odisha and West Bengal, this fish is often associated with festive occasions and family gatherings especially Durga Pujo.

The traditional cooking methods highlight its natural taste, enhanced by aromatic spices and mustard oil.

Steamed Hilsa is a popular preparation in Odisha and among Odias all over. I acquired this recipe from my paternal aunt, Sandhyarani Mohapatra, who serves it frequently to her guests. It captures the essence of Odia cuisine, making it an excellent choice for a cosy meal or a special treat.

Steamed Hilsa

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes Photograph: Kind courtesy: Pausali mitra/Wikimedia Commons

Sandhyarani Mohapatra's Steamed Hilsa Fish

Serves: 2 to 4

Ingredients

  • 500 gm hilsa fish, cut into 6 to 7 small pieces
  • Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2 pods garlic
  • 2 red chillies
  • 1 tbsp black rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tbsp khus khus or poshto or poppy seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp aamchur or dried mango powder
  • 2 tbsp mustard oil
  • Water

Method

  • Wash and clean the cut pieces of hilsa.
    Add the salt, turmeric.
    Keep aside.
  • In a frying pan, heat the mustard oil over medium heat.
    Shallow fry the fish.
    Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.
    Keep aside
  • Blend together the garlic, red chillies, mustard seeds, poppy seeds, cumin seeds in a blender/mixer with a little water, if needed, till a smooth paste.
    Add the amchur powder and let the mixture sit for 15 minutes.
  • In a covered steel container or tiffin dabba, add the fried hilsa pieces and coat with the mustard-poppy-spice paste and add in 1 cup water.
    Place the steel container on a stand inside a pressure cooker along with 3 to 4 cups water.
    Close the cooker and steam over medium heat for 1 whistle.
    Take off heat.
    Cautiously release the pressure of the cooker after 5 minutes.
    Cool for another 5 to 10 minutes or so.
  • Carefully remove the tiffin from the pressure cooker and serve the steamed hilsa fish hot with steamed rice.

Sandhyarani Mohapatra

Sandhyarani lives in Bhubaneswar and is the former principal of the Central School-1 there.

 
SHRISTI SAHOO
