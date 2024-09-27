Recipe: Sandhyarani's Steamed Hilsa

Hilsa fish, known as lishi in Odia, is a prized delicacy, celebrated for its rich flavour and unique texture.

Revered in coastal regions of India, particularly Odisha and West Bengal, this fish is often associated with festive occasions and family gatherings especially Durga Pujo.

The traditional cooking methods highlight its natural taste, enhanced by aromatic spices and mustard oil.

Steamed Hilsa is a popular preparation in Odisha and among Odias all over. I acquired this recipe from my paternal aunt, Sandhyarani Mohapatra, who serves it frequently to her guests. It captures the essence of Odia cuisine, making it an excellent choice for a cosy meal or a special treat.

Wikimedia Commons Photograph: Kind courtesy: Pausali mitra IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes

Sandhyarani Mohapatra's Steamed Hilsa Fish

Serves: 2 to 4



Ingredients

500 gm hilsa fish, cut into 6 to 7 small pieces

Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 pods garlic

2 red chillies

1 tbsp black rai or mustard seeds

½ tbsp khus khus or poshto or poppy seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp aamchur or dried mango powder

2 tbsp mustard oil

Water

Method

Wash and clean the cut pieces of hilsa.

Add the salt, turmeric.

Keep aside.

Shallow fry the fish.

Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.

Keep aside

Add the amchur powder and let the mixture sit for 15 minutes.

Place the steel container on a stand inside a pressure cooker along with 3 to 4 cups water.

Close the cooker and steam over medium heat for 1 whistle.

Take off heat.

Cautiously release the pressure of the cooker after 5 minutes.

Cool for another 5 to 10 minutes or so.

Sandhyarani lives in Bhubaneswar and is the former principal of the Central School-1 there.