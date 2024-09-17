Recipe: Jayanti's Rice Laddoos

IMAGE: Jayanti Soni with Lord Ganesha. Video and photographs: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

At the Soni household in Kandivali, north west Mumbai, Rice Laddoos are always offered to Ganpati Bappa during Ganesh Puja. They are delicious and rich with ghee and nuts.



The spherical shape of the laddoo represents the universe, symbolising the cyclical nature of life. The sweet taste of the laddoo is believed to attract prosperity and abundance. The inclusion of nuts, like almonds and cashews, further enhances this symbolism, as these nuts are considered auspicious and are often used in religious ceremonies.

So this holiday season -- or on other festive occasions too -- celebrate with Jayanti Soni's delicious laddoos.

Jayanti, whose professional interests run to singing, teaching and Hindi, in addition to cooking, is a master of Rajasthani food. You can find more of her recipes here.

Rice Laddoos

Servings: 20

Ingredients

250 gm rice flour

1 to 2 tbsp milk

150 gm bura or boora shakkar or desi ground sugar

200 gm ghee

20 strands kesar or saffron

10 green elaichi or cardamom pods, crushed

15 almonds, chopped

15 cashews, chopped

Method

Roast the rice flour in a frying pan over medium heat, stirring continuously.

Gradually add the ghee, ensuring the mixture doesn't become too dry.

Roast for about 2 minutes more until fragrant.

Take off heat and add the milk, stirring until well combined.

Then add the saffron.

Cook for about 1 minute more.

Once cooled, add the bura sugar and mix thoroughly.

Roll the mixture into small balls of about 1-inch diameter to form the laddoos.

Jayanti's Note: Ensure the rice flour is roasted until fragrant, as this adds to the taste.

Avoid adding ground sugar to the hot mixture, as it can cause the laddoos to become hard.

For a more festive touch, garnish the laddoos with saffron strands or vark (edible silver leaf).

WATCH: How to make Rice Laddoos