Recipe: Jayanti's Rice Laddoos

By JAYANTI SONI
September 17, 2024 14:29 IST
Jayanti Soni

IMAGE: Jayanti Soni with Lord Ganesha. Video and photographs: Kind courtesy Dhairya Soni

At the Soni household in Kandivali, north west Mumbai, Rice Laddoos are always offered to Ganpati Bappa during Ganesh Puja. They are delicious and rich with ghee and nuts.

The spherical shape of the laddoo represents the universe, symbolising the cyclical nature of life. The sweet taste of the laddoo is believed to attract prosperity and abundance. The inclusion of nuts, like almonds and cashews, further enhances this symbolism, as these nuts are considered auspicious and are often used in religious ceremonies.

So this holiday season -- or on other festive occasions too -- celebrate with Jayanti Soni's delicious laddoos.

Jayanti, whose professional interests run to singing, teaching and Hindi, in addition to cooking, is a master of Rajasthani food. You can find more of her recipes here.

Rice Laddoos

Servings: 20

Ingredients for Rice Laddoos

Ingredients

  • 250 gm rice flour
  • 1 to 2 tbsp milk
  • 150 gm bura or boora shakkar or desi ground sugar
  • 200 gm ghee
  • 20 strands kesar or saffron
  • 10 green elaichi or cardamom pods, crushed
  • 15 almonds, chopped
  • 15 cashews, chopped

Roasting the rice for the laddoos

Method

  • Roast the rice flour in a frying pan over medium heat, stirring continuously.
    Gradually add the ghee, ensuring the mixture doesn't become too dry.
    Roast for about 2 minutes more until fragrant.
    Take off heat and add the milk, stirring until well combined.
    Then add the saffron.
  • Return the pan to medium heat and add the cardamom, chopped almonds, cashews and mix.
    Cook for about 1 minute more.
  • Take off heat and let the mixture cool completely to room temperature.
    Once cooled, add the bura sugar and mix thoroughly.
    Roll the mixture into small balls of about 1-inch diameter to form the laddoos.

Jayanti's Note: Ensure the rice flour is roasted until fragrant, as this adds to the taste.

Avoid adding ground sugar to the hot mixture, as it can cause the laddoos to become hard.

For a more festive touch, garnish the laddoos with saffron strands or vark (edible silver leaf).

WATCH: How to make Rice Laddoos

 

 

 

 

 

JAYANTI SONI
