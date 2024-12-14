Sara Tendulkar At The Gabba

Sara Tendulkar was spotted at the Gabba, lending her support to the Indian cricket team in the crucial third Test against Australia on Saturday.

Joining her at the stadium were her father's buddies Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan.

As Rohit Sharma's side aimed to make the most of the overcast conditions, a now-viral image captured Sara, 27, engrossed in her phone in the stands.

Sachin Tendukar announced recently that Sara had been appointed director of his non-profit organisation.

Sara, who holds a master's in clinical and public health nutrition from University College London, is taking on a pivotal role in her father's mission to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education.