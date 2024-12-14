PIX: Rain ruins morning session on Day 1 at Brisbane

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Saturday.

IMAGE: A good crowd at the Gabba was left frustrated as rain allowed only 13.2 overs in the morning session on Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Saturday. Photograph: cricket.australia.com.au/X

Australia's openers survived a rain-hit opening session on Day 1 of the third Test against India in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia were 28 for without loss at lunch, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 19 and Nathan McSweeney 4 not out after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first.

With the five-Test series level at 1-1, India's bowlers, as well as a healthy crowd at the Gabba, were left frustrated as rain allowed only 13.2 overs with the last heavy downpour ending the session about 30 minutes early.

The Gabba pitch had a green tinge on a steamy, overcast morning, promising a stiff examination for Australia's top order, but that was not the case as the ball did not do much off the spongy pitch.

IMAGE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja walks off the pitch as a heavy downpour ends the morning session. Photograph: cricket.australia.com.au/X

Barring a probing, opening burst by Bumrah, who repeatedly beat Khawaja's bat, the Indian pacers were culpable of bowling too short.

Khawaja capitalised, smashing Mohammed Siraj to the fence with a couple of sweetly struck pull shots.

India made two changes to the side that lost by 10 wickets in the day-night Test in Adelaide, Ravindra Jadeja replacing spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep coming in for struggling pacer Harshit Rana.

IMAGE: Akash Deep appeals for leg before wicket against Nathan McSweeney Photograph: BCCI/X

Australia made only one change, pacer Josh Hazlewood replacing Scott Boland after recovering from a side injury.

Rohit, whose poor form with the bat has heaped pressure on his captaincy, will continue to bat at number six, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal retained as the opening combination.

"There's a lot of grass and it looks a little soft as well so we want to try and make the best use of the conditions and try and see what we can do with the ball up front," said Rohit after winning the toss, adding that the mood in the Indian dressing room was "absolutely buzzing".

IMAGE: Australia's captain Pat Cummins tosses the coin as India's captain calls correctly. Photograph: cricket.australia.com.au/X

"The guys are looking forward to the Test match. It's been always nice to come here and play some really good cricket and yeah, when you talk about how everyone's feeling, they want to come out here and showcase themselves."

Australia captain Pat Cummins was coy on what he would have chosen if he won the toss but by lunch may have felt pleased to have been spared the decision.