Recipe: Hina's Badam Doodh Ki Phirni

Most sweets offered to Lord Ganesh have lots of sugar and malai or khoya because he is known for his legendary sweet tooth.

In addition to the ghee-laden modaks, shakkar-packed laddoos, puri with a kheer or a phirni is often made for Ganeshji.

Try Hina Gujral's creamy, dairy-free version, that's sweetened with jaggery and is a less-heavy-on-the-stomach offering. The badam milk and almond garnish add back a touch of richness and this Badam Phirni is a wholesomely delicious desi dessert for these festive days ahead.

Hina is a banker turned blogger. This vegan chef is author of the book The 100 Best Curries.

Badam Doodh Ka Phirni

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 litre almond milk

¼ cup brown rice

Water

4 green elaichi or cardamom, peeled, seeds only

¼ tsp kesar or saffron

⅓ cup brown sugar or jaggery powder

2 tbsp sliced almonds, for garnish

1-2 whole cashews, for garnish

Chopped or whole fruit, like pomegranate, grapes, orange segments

Petals of edible flowers, for garnish, optional

Method

Wash and soak the brown rice in water for 1 hour.

Drain water from the rice and spread the soaked rice on a kitchen towel.

Allow the rice to become completely dry.

Grind the rice, cardamom, saffron into a coarse powder in a blender/mixer (coarse enough to be able to still feel the texture of the rice).

Keep aside.

Then let it simmer over low heat, till it is reduced to almost half the original quantity.

Add in the coarsely-ground rice-cardamom-saffron powder and stir continuously to avoid any lump formation.

Cook till the rice becomes soft and the texture of the phirni is thick.

Once it has thickened, add the jaggery powder/brown sugar and stir.

Cook for 2 to 3 minutes more to allow the jaggery to dissolve.

Editor's Note: For a less sweet phirni, please reduce the quantity of jaggery or brown sugar

Hina Gujral lives in Bengaluru.