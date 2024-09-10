Ganesh Chaturthi Recipe: Vaatli Dal

Ganesh Puja has begun and we know just how much Bappa loves it. The 10-day celebration is also about savouring delicious meals and Ganeshji is a complete foodie.

From Ukadiche Modaks to a tremendous variety of laddoos, various types of kheer and Shrikhand Puri, Karanji and many more tasty snacks, there's so much joy and enthusiasm that goes into making the delicious treats for Lord Ganesh every September when He comes visiting.

A signature dish of any Maharastrian household during this festival is Vaatli Dal. It is a savoury preparation made from soaked chana dal and is served as naivedya (food offering) to the much-loved god.

Once you have soaked dal handy, the recipe comes together in less than 20 minutes. Go ahead and cook it up and make your Bappa happy!

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Vaatli Dal

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup soaked chana dal or Bengal gram

2 green chillies, roughly chopped

1-inch piece ginger, roughly chopped

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, to garnish

1 tbsp freshly grated coconut, to garnish

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method

Grind the dal, green chillies, ginger in a mixer/blender to a coarse powder.

Keep the mixture dry; do not add any water. Keep aside. Heat the oil in a kadhai or saucepan over medium heat and add the hing, curry leaves, mustard, cumin seeds and let the spices crackle for 30-40 seconds.

Then add the ground dal mixture and give it a good stir. Add the salt, sugar, lemon juice and mix well. Let the mixture remain dry. Take it off the heat after 5 to 8 minutes or once it turns aromatic.

Garnish with the coriander leaves and the freshly grated coconut and serve to Bappa.

Mayur's Note: If not for prasad, you can add chopped onions, finely-chopped garlic, chopped tomato to turn it into a delicious snack recipe. Garnish with nylon sev, coriander leaves and serve.