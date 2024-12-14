News
Home  » News » Govt to bring 'one nation, one poll' bills in Lok Sabha on Monday

Govt to bring 'one nation, one poll' bills in Lok Sabha on Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 14, 2024 10:04 IST
The government has listed two bills related to 'one nation, one election' for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Winter Session. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Union Law Minister Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party took a major step towards implementing its key plank of 'one nation, one election' on Thursday as the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

 

Two draft legislations, including one simple bill to amend provisions in laws dealing with three Union territories with legislative assemblies to align them with the Constitution amendment bill, were given the nod by the Cabinet.

The proposed constitutional amendment bill would deal with making provisions for holding Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections together.

While a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous polls had also proposed holding municipality and panchayat elections along with the national and state elections in a phased manner, the Cabinet has decided to stay away, 'as of now', from the manner in which local body elections are conducted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
