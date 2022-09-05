Recipe: Ranveer Brar's Chocolate Ukadiche Modaks

Chocolate Ukadiche Modaks?

Yup, why not!

Chef Ranveer Brar makes it work beautifully, mixing cocoa, khoya and rice flour for the shell of the modaks to turn out a batch of especially indulgent sweets for the season.

Chef Brar, who has 5.3 million followers on his YouTube channel, says: 'Passion for food has driven me to every nook and corner of the world. From becoming the youngest executive chef at a five star hotel, to hosting my own cooking shows, it is my love for cooking that has got me this far'.

Chocolate Ukadiche Modaks

Servings: 8-10

For the modak shell

½ cup water

1 tbsp ghee

1½ cups rice flour

½ cup grated mawa or khoya or milk solids

Salt to taste

½ cup cocoa powder

For the filling

¼ cup powdered or icing sugar or grated gud or jaggery

8 tbsp grated fresh or desiccated coconut

1 tbsp roasted khus khus or poppy seeds

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Few crushed, toasted cashews

Method

For the modak shell

Boil the water, ghee in a medium saucepan over high heat.

While the water heats up, combine the cocoa powder, rice flour and salt in a bowl.

Reduce the heat of the boiling water in the saucepan.

Add the rice flour-cocoa-salt mixture in a steady flow into the boiling water.

Stir vigorously, making sure to move your hand only in one direction.

Take the pan off the heat and cover for a minute.

Transfer the mixture into a flat bowl or container and knead into a smooth dough without any lumps.

Add the grated mawa and knead again.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep aside.

For the stuffing

If using sugar, mix all the ingredients for the filling in a bowl and keep aside.

If using jaggery, combine the coconut and the jaggery in a heavy-bottomed or non-stick saucepan.

Cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes till light golden brown.

Make sure the mixture doesn't overcook.

Add the roasted poppy seeds, cardamom powder, toasted cashews.

Mix well and take off heat and keep aside.

Assembly

Divide the dough in 8-10 equal portions and roll it out into small balls.

Take a dough ball and place it into a medium-sized modak mould.

Using your fingers spread the dough evenly in the mould.

Make a small cavity in the centre and add the filling.

Take a smaller portion of dough and seal the cavity well.

Level the dough with your fingers.

Carefully open the mould and take the formed modak out.

Repeat the process with the other balls of dough.

Place the modaks on a perforated plate in the steamer.

Steam for 15-20 minutes.

Take off heat and serve hot.

Editor's Note: You might like to add a dot of ghee on the modaks while serving.

For vegan modaks, add oil instead of ghee to the recipe.

For diabetic-friendly modaks use ragi flour instead of rice flour. And reduce the amount of jaggery used.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.