Monsoon Recipes: Healthy Jowar Laddoos. Nut Laddoos

Chef Ranveer Brar offers you health-boosting recipes that are extremely nourishing and will satiate your sweet cravings too.

The Jowar Laddoos celebrate the goodness of sorghum considered the new quinoa and the Nut Laddoos are packed with a variety of wonder nuts.

Nut Laddoos

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

20 ml chocolate syrup

40 gm superfine or castor sugar or jaggery

1 tbsp melted butter

20 gm pistachios

20 gm almonds

20 gm cashews

¼ tbsp baking soda, optional

Method

Heat the sugar in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or saucepan.

Keep stirring so it doesn't burn or stick to the bottom.

Take off heat when it turns golden brown.

Add the nuts, baking soda, chocolate syrup.

Mix and pour the mixture onto a greased plate.

Let it cool for a bit.

Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll them into laddoos.

Serve immediately or store in an air-tight container.

Note: Vegans can opt to use cashew butter instead of butter.

For still healthier laddoos opt for sugar-free syrup.

Jowar Laddoos

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

½ cup strawberry syrup

¼ cup slivered almonds

½ tbsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

½ tsp saunth or dry ginger powder

2 tbsp roasted chironji or Cuddapah almonds

1 tsp ghee

1 cup gud or jaggery

3 cups roasted puffed jowar or sorghum

Method

Heat ghee in a large kadhai or heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Add the jaggery.

Stir continuously over low heat until the jaggery melts.

Add the strawberry syrup and stir over low heat, till the mixture turns frothy.

Check the consistency by dropping 1 tsp of the mixture into a bowl of water.

It should form a soft ball.

Add the slivered almonds, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder, roasted chironji.

Mix until the mixture is well-combined and coated well with the jaggery syrup.

Serve immediately or store in an air-tight container.

Note: Vegans can opt to use cashew butter instead of ghee.

For still healthier laddoos opt for sugar-free syrup.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.