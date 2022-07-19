Recipe: Pune's Mango Mastani

Deliciously rich and creamy, Chef Varun Inamdar's Puneri Mastani is absolute indulgence in a glass and the last mango recipe you must try as this mango season peters to an end.

Tonnes of ripe mangoes are loaded into the recipe -- thick mango puree is combined with mango ice cream, and the drink is finished off with fresh diced mangoes.

Puneri Mastani

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup mango puree

½ cup ice cubes

3 cups yoghurt

3 tbsp sugar or honey

1 cup walnut milk (please check the note below)

½ cup mango ice cream

4 tbsp strawberry crush or syrup

4 tbsp diced fresh mangoes

Method

In a blender, blend the mango puree, walnut milk, sugar, ice cubes, yoghurt, mango ice cream till smooth.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. In 2 tall glasses, add 2 tbsp strawberry crush to each glass at the base.

Top with the chilled milk-yoghurt-ice-cream puree.

Garnish with diced mangoes and serve chilled.

Editor's Note: For a vegan version of this mango shake, opt for dairy-free mango popsicles, like those made by NOTO and other companies, instead of ice cream and opt for vegan yoghurt.

If on a diabetic diet, use sugarless strawberry syrup, available online and honey instead of sugar. Sugar free varieties of ice cream and popsicles are also available. Also reduce the amount of mango used all around because it is a plenty sweet fruit.

To make walnut milk from scratch: Soak a cup of untoasted walnuts for 2 hours in 2 cups of water.

Strain and rinse walnuts well.

Transfer to a blender with 1 cup cold boiled/mineral/filtered water.

Blend on high for 1 minute.

Strain through a muslin cloth till you get an almost dry powdery mass in the cloth after pressing the milk.

Discard the mass.

Transfer the strained liquid to a glass jug and store in the refrigerator.

This yields 2 cups home-pressed walnut milk.

Varun Inamdar is a chef, food stylist and chocolatier.