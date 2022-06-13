Recipe: Malabari Mango Kadhi

A sweet and savoury curry by Maharaj Bhanwar Singh that celebrates the season's favourite fruit.

Use ripe mangoes, grated coconut and coconut oil for maximum flavour -- these three ingredients make the dish truly epic.

Serve Malabari Mango Kadhi with steamed rice, jeera rice, pooris or vegetable pulav, and mango pickle on the side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khandani Rajdhani

Malabari Mango Kadhi

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 ripe mango, peeled and cut into pieces

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds, roasted

1 cup chopped shallots or sambar onions

1 cup yoghurt

½ tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp coconut oil

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

½ cup grated coconut

1 red chilly, split

Few curry leaves

Salt to taste

1 tsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

2 cups water

Method

Boil the mango pieces in a medium-sized saucepan or kadhai with a little water over medium-low heat for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, grind the grated coconut, cumin seeds, chopped shallots, turmeric, chilly powder in a blender/mixer with a little water till a smooth paste.

Add the ground paste to the water-mango mixture and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

Take off heat and cool.

Beat the curd in a bowl with some water until smooth.

When the mango curry has cooled, add the curd to it and mix well.

In a tempering pan heat the coconut oil and add the mustard, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, red chilly.

Add the tempered mixture to the mango curry and stir.

Add salt.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with steamed rice or pooris.

Note: For a Jain version of this curry, skip the shallots.

For a vegan version use vegan yoghurt.

This mango curry pairs well with fried fish. Try Bethica Das's Tilapia Fish Fry or Chef Manish Kusumwal's Netholi Meen Fry.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani.