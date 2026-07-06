Recipe: Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread

Go for these vegetable-topped flatbreads, offering a delicious taste of the Mediterranean for a midday snack or filler.

Simple to make, grill a medley of spiced vegetables in an air fryer or oven and slop it over a hummus-spread pita bread or pizza base.

Pleasing to both the eye and the palate, Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbreads do justice to the vegetables and the hummus, while keeping things light.

Mediterranean Vegetable Walnut Flatbreads

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 yellow bell peppers or yellow capscums, diced into 2 cm pieces

1 small zucchini, diced into 2 cm pieces

1 small baingan or brinjal or eggplant, diced into 2 cm pieces

1 red onion, diced into 2 cm pieces

75 gm walnuts, roughly chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp sumac, a Middle Eastern spice powder, easily available

1 tbsp vinegar, preferably balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

4 thin pita bread, preferably, or thin pizza bases

200 gm hummus

4 tbsp yoghurt, preferably low-fat

Method

Mix all the vegetables in a large bowl with the walnuts, oregano, sumac, vinegar, olive oil, salt.

Spread out onto the tray of an air fryer and air fry at 200°C for 20-25 minutes, stirring once half way until golden and softened.

Take out and keep aside.

Else put on a baking tray and grill in a 200°C oven for 20-25 minutes

Spread out onto the tray of an air fryer and air fry at 200°C for 20-25 minutes, stirring once half way until golden and softened. Take out and keep aside. Else put on a baking tray and grill in a 200°C oven for 20-25 minutes Place the the pita bread/pizza bases in an air fryer tray and air fry at 160°C for 3 minutes to warm them up or warm in an oven.

Spread the flatbreads with the hummus and top with the vegetables.

Serve warm topped with a spoonful of yoghurt.

Editor's Note: Swap the sumac for chilly flakes (pul biber preferable) to add extra spice or try topping with a poached egg for a protein-rich, more filling meal.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.