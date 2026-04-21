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Recipe: Danny's Egg Neer Dosas

By DANNY SHEKHAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 12:54 IST

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Neer Dosas are delicate, soft South Indian rice crepes that are great for sopping up a seafood curry.

Light, naturally free from gluten, Danny Shekhar enhances its nutritional profile, and taste, by cracking an egg over it and cooking it sunny side up.

Is it a dosa? Or is it an omelette? It's an Egg Neer Dosa!

This hybrid dosa ticks quite a few boxes -- wholesome, protein-rich, filling. Quite pleasing in the tummy dept, it is actually egglicious.

Egg Neer Dosa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshaya Soundararajan/Wikimedia Commons

Egg Neer Dosa

Servings: 6 Dosas

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 1½ cup water
  • 1 cup idli rice
  • 1 ½ tsp salt
  • 6 tsp lal mirch or chilly powder, 1 tsp per dosa
  • 6 tbsp ghee

Egg Neer Dosa

Photograph: Danny Shekhar for Rediff

Method

  • Soak the well washed rice overnight.
  • Finely grind it with salt in a mixer.
    Thin the batter by adding the water
  • Heat a cast iron tawa or griddle or a non-stick frying pan/tawa, over medium to hot heat, drizzle a little ghee.
    Add a ladleful rice batter and quickly spread by moving around the pan to spread the batter as evenly as is possible.
    Cover with a lid for five to 10 seconds.
    Neer Dosas are always cooked on only one side.
    Crack an egg on top of the dosa and spread using a ladle and sprinkle 1 tsp red chilly powder and cover again, cooking 3-4 minutes.
    Uncover, fold over and fry a few minutes more, and take out of the pan and serve onto a plate
  • Repeat for the remaining batter to get 6 dosas in all.
  • Serve hot with chutney or an Ishtu or a curry.

Editor's Note: Please find a recipe for Ishtu here: Potato Ishtu.

The fastest way to make this breakfast is to buy readymade Neer Dosa batter, although making your own is not that complicated.

In addition to chilly powder, you can add a little black pepper powder.

 
DANNY SHEKHAR

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