News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Simple BBQ Veg Pizza

Recipe: Simple BBQ Veg Pizza

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
June 28, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vegetarians complain that they have very few options when it comes to pizza -- margherita, double cheese margherita -- and most of the varieties include paneer in different styles -- tandoori paneer, bbq paneer, peppy paneer, etc.

It's rare to get a BBQ Vegetarian Pizza and that's what makes Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's recipe so special.

He combines walnuts with pizza sauce in a blender to get a meat-like texture.

Photograph: California Walnuts

BBQ Vegetarian Pizza

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 420 gm white bread flour, available online or in gourmet stores
  • 7 gm sachet dry yeast
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra for drizzling
  • 140 gm pizza sauce
  • 200 gm grated mozzarella cheese or a vegan cheese alternative
  • 1 red capsicum, sliced
  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • 150 gm walnuts
  • 2 tbsp barbeque sauce
  • Fresh basil leaves, to garnish
  • 250 ml water

Method

  • Place the flour, yeast and 1 tsp salt into the bowl of a kitchen mixer fitted with a dough hook.
    Stir to combine.
    Mix in the oil and 250 ml warm water to make a dough.
    Knead for 10 minutes.
    You can also use a blender or your hands to knead the dough.
  • Transfer to a large, oiled bowl.
    Cover and leave for 1 hour or until it has doubled in size.
  • Preheat the oven to 220°C.
    Lightly knead the dough to knock out the air and divide it into 2 balls.
    Roll out each ball into a 26-cm circle on a floured surface, spread with the pizza sauce, leaving a 2-cm border around the edges.
    Sprinkle with cheese followed by pepper and onion.
    Bake for 12 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, place the walnuts and barbeque sauce in a food processor and blend to a mince-like consistency.
    Scatter over the pizzas and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.
    Top with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of oil to serve.

Note: Add a pinch of dried chilly flakes for extra flavour.

For gluten-free pizza, use gluten-free flour available online.

Alternative toppings for this pizza might include burrata, a chopped green capsicum, soaked chopped sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, fried bacon bits, chopped pre-fried chicken sausage, a handful of argula, 2 tbsp black olives, whole cherry tomatoes or whole tiny green tomatoes, a few pre-fried slices of eggplant, slices of zucchini, slices of fresh artichoke, fresh oregano.

For a diabetic-friendly crust, substitute the crust ingredients and alter the method by using a keto crust [external link].

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Chef Gorai's Lime Pie
Recipe: Chef Gorai's Lime Pie
Recipe:Tagliatelle With Fresh Vegetables
Recipe:Tagliatelle With Fresh Vegetables
Sangita Agarwal's Mango Tortillas
Sangita Agarwal's Mango Tortillas
What PM Modi gifted world leaders at G7 summit
What PM Modi gifted world leaders at G7 summit
Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?
Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
Where is Shah Rukh's Little Girl Suhana Going?
Where is Shah Rukh's Little Girl Suhana Going?

More like this

Recipe: Kheema Stuffed Pav

Recipe: Kheema Stuffed Pav

Recipe: Vivek Pande's Baked Eggs

Recipe: Vivek Pande's Baked Eggs

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances