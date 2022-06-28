Recipe: Simple BBQ Veg Pizza

Vegetarians complain that they have very few options when it comes to pizza -- margherita, double cheese margherita -- and most of the varieties include paneer in different styles -- tandoori paneer, bbq paneer, peppy paneer, etc.

It's rare to get a BBQ Vegetarian Pizza and that's what makes Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's recipe so special.

He combines walnuts with pizza sauce in a blender to get a meat-like texture.

Photograph: California Walnuts

BBQ Vegetarian Pizza

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

420 gm white bread flour, available online or in gourmet stores

7 gm sachet dry yeast

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra for drizzling

140 gm pizza sauce

200 gm grated mozzarella cheese or a vegan cheese alternative

1 red capsicum, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced

150 gm walnuts

2 tbsp barbeque sauce

Fresh basil leaves, to garnish

250 ml water

Method

Place the flour, yeast and 1 tsp salt into the bowl of a kitchen mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Stir to combine.

Mix in the oil and 250 ml warm water to make a dough.

Knead for 10 minutes.

You can also use a blender or your hands to knead the dough.

Stir to combine. Mix in the oil and 250 ml warm water to make a dough. Knead for 10 minutes. You can also use a blender or your hands to knead the dough. Transfer to a large, oiled bowl.

Cover and leave for 1 hour or until it has doubled in size.

Cover and leave for 1 hour or until it has doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Lightly knead the dough to knock out the air and divide it into 2 balls.

Roll out each ball into a 26-cm circle on a floured surface, spread with the pizza sauce, leaving a 2-cm border around the edges.

Sprinkle with cheese followed by pepper and onion.

Bake for 12 minutes.

Lightly knead the dough to knock out the air and divide it into 2 balls. Roll out each ball into a 26-cm circle on a floured surface, spread with the pizza sauce, leaving a 2-cm border around the edges. Sprinkle with cheese followed by pepper and onion. Bake for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, place the walnuts and barbeque sauce in a food processor and blend to a mince-like consistency.

Scatter over the pizzas and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

Top with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of oil to serve.

Note: Add a pinch of dried chilly flakes for extra flavour.

For gluten-free pizza, use gluten-free flour available online.

Alternative toppings for this pizza might include burrata, a chopped green capsicum, soaked chopped sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, fried bacon bits, chopped pre-fried chicken sausage, a handful of argula, 2 tbsp black olives, whole cherry tomatoes or whole tiny green tomatoes, a few pre-fried slices of eggplant, slices of zucchini, slices of fresh artichoke, fresh oregano.

For a diabetic-friendly crust, substitute the crust ingredients and alter the method by using a keto crust [external link].

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.