Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Jayanti's Guava Chilly Chutney

Recipe: Jayanti's Guava Chilly Chutney

By JAYANTI SONI
May 10, 2023 12:43 IST
If you happen to spot fresh guavas in the market, think of making Jayanti Soni's quick Guava Chilly Chutney.

A khatti-meethi chutney, it can be enjoyed with garma garam chaitime snacks and even had at breakfast with hot theplas or parathas.

Jayanti, a Rajasthani food expert who spent part of her childhood in Bhinmal, Jalore, on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, is big on presenting seasonal recipes as and when it's their turn.

Photographs: Dhairya Soni

Guava Chilly Chutney

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 large slice guava, no skin
  • 1 green chilly
  • 4-5 pods garlic
  • ½-inch ginger
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • Salt
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida

Method

  • Chop the guava into smaller pieces.
  • Finely chop the green chilly.
  • Add all the ingredients into the jar of a mixer/blender and grind for 1 minute or until coarse.
    Transfer into a bowl and serve with your nashta or meals.
  • Keep refrigerated.
    It should last for a week in the fridge.

JAYANTI SONI
