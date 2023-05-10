Recipe: Jayanti's Guava Chilly Chutney

If you happen to spot fresh guavas in the market, think of making Jayanti Soni's quick Guava Chilly Chutney.

A khatti-meethi chutney, it can be enjoyed with garma garam chaitime snacks and even had at breakfast with hot theplas or parathas.

Jayanti, a Rajasthani food expert who spent part of her childhood in Bhinmal, Jalore, on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, is big on presenting seasonal recipes as and when it's their turn.

Photographs: Dhairya Soni

Guava Chilly Chutney

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 large slice guava, no skin

1 green chilly

4-5 pods garlic

½-inch ginger

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

Salt

Pinch hing or asafoetida

Method