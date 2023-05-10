Recipe: Jayanti's Guava Chilly Chutney

If you happen to spot fresh guavas in the market, think of making Jayanti Soni's quick Guava Chilly Chutney.
A khatti-meethi chutney, it can be enjoyed with garma garam chaitime snacks and even had at breakfast with hot theplas or parathas.
Jayanti, a Rajasthani food expert who spent part of her childhood in Bhinmal, Jalore, on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, is big on presenting seasonal recipes as and when it's their turn.
Guava Chilly Chutney
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 1 large slice guava, no skin
- 1 green chilly
- 4-5 pods garlic
- ½-inch ginger
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- Salt
- Pinch hing or asafoetida
Method
- Chop the guava into smaller pieces.
- Finely chop the green chilly.
- Add all the ingredients into the jar of a mixer/blender and grind for 1 minute or until coarse.
Transfer into a bowl and serve with your nashta or meals.
- Keep refrigerated.
It should last for a week in the fridge.