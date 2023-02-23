Recipe: Jayanti's Green Chilly Chutney

The punchy flavours of this Green Chilly Chutney pair beautifully with fafda, dhokla, samosas, pakoras and even thepla.

Jayanti Soni is careful to remove the seeds for the chillies, but if you can handle the heat, don't discard them.

It also makes a great last-minute accompaniment for a comfortable bowl of dal khichdi and if you're in the mood to experiment, toss a spoon of it into your 2-minute Maggi noodles.

Jayanti's specialty is Rajasthani food. Some of the most popualr dishes that are cooked all year round in Rajasthan, she says, are Daal-Baati-Churma, kachoris, samosas, Mirchi Bade, Gatte Ki Sabji, Lassan Ki Chatni, Amrood Ki Chatni, Dal-Dhokli, Gawar-Dhokli, Chakki Ki Sabji.

Photographs: Dhairya Soni

Green Chilly Chutney

Serves: 3-4



Ingredients

10-12 green chillies

¼ tbsp rai or mustard oil

¼ tsp kalonji or nigella seeds

¼ tsp saunf or fennel seeds

¼ tsp rai or mustard seeds

¼ tsp dhania or coriander powder

¼ tsp red chilly powder

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Juice of ½ a lime

Salt to taste, ½ tsp about

1 tbsp boiled or filtered or mineral water

1-2 tsp oil

Method

Cut off the stems of the green chillies, slit them open and remove all the seeds.

Chop into small pieces.

Keep aside.

Chop into small pieces. Keep aside. Using a mortar-pestle grind the mustard seeds lightly to get a yellow-black texture.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the oil in a kadhai or frying pan over low heat.

Add the jeera and the kalonji.

Add the chopped chillies and mix well.

Fry for 1 minute and add the coriander power, haldi and salt.

Squeeze ½ lemon and add the juice to the chutney.

Mix well and allow it to cook for 1 minute.

Add the ground mustard seeds.

Mix well.

Take off heat.

Serve.

WATCH: How to make Green Chilly Chutney. Video: Dhairya Soni