Recipe: Dadi's Special Lemon Pickle

Recipe: Dadi's Special Lemon Pickle

By Chef NATASHA GANDHI
February 07, 2023 12:45 IST
An easy lemon pickle, it is made using four everyday kitchen ingredients.

The combination of jaggery, lemon, salt and red chilly make a wonderful sweet, tangy relish spiked with a little spice.

The recipe is Chef Natasha Gandhi's favourite and has a shelf-life of over five years.

The pickle is great alongside Gourmet Dal-Rice, South Indian Lemon Rice or Thayir Sadam.

Chef Gandhi watched cookery shows as a child, even taking notes, and that eventually saw her abandon a career as a CA for food dreams.

Lemon Pickle

Serving: About 500 gm

Ingredients

  • ½ kg lemon, cut into fours, remove the seeds to avoid a bitter taste
  • ½ kg jaggery powder
  • 1 tbsp red chilly powder
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tbsp

Method

  • In a large saucepan, mix the chopped lemon halves with the jaggery powder.
    The lemon should be well-coated with the jaggery.
    Let the lemon and jaggery mixture sit for 30 minutes.
    Heat the mixture over very low heat for 5-7 minutes or until the jaggery melts and the mixture begins to boil slightly.
    Don't cook the mixture.
    Take off heat and cool.
  • Add the salt, red chilly powder.
    Mix well and store in a clean glass jar with a well-fitted lid.
    Store it in a bright, well-lit area, ideally in the sun.
    Mix the pickle daily so the flavours combine better.
    The pickle will be ready in 10-15 days.

Natasha Gandhi is a MasterChef India Season 6 contestant and the founder of House of Millets.

Chef NATASHA GANDHI
