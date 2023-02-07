Recipe: Dadi's Special Lemon Pickle

An easy lemon pickle, it is made using four everyday kitchen ingredients.
The combination of jaggery, lemon, salt and red chilly make a wonderful sweet, tangy relish spiked with a little spice.
The recipe is Chef Natasha Gandhi's favourite and has a shelf-life of over five years.
The pickle is great alongside Gourmet Dal-Rice, South Indian Lemon Rice or Thayir Sadam.
Chef Gandhi watched cookery shows as a child, even taking notes, and that eventually saw her abandon a career as a CA for food dreams.
Lemon Pickle
Serving: About 500 gm
Ingredients
- ½ kg lemon, cut into fours, remove the seeds to avoid a bitter taste
- ½ kg jaggery powder
- 1 tbsp red chilly powder
- Salt to taste, around 1 tbsp
Method
- In a large saucepan, mix the chopped lemon halves with the jaggery powder.
The lemon should be well-coated with the jaggery.
Let the lemon and jaggery mixture sit for 30 minutes.
Heat the mixture over very low heat for 5-7 minutes or until the jaggery melts and the mixture begins to boil slightly.
Don't cook the mixture.
Take off heat and cool.
- Add the salt, red chilly powder.
Mix well and store in a clean glass jar with a well-fitted lid.
Store it in a bright, well-lit area, ideally in the sun.
Mix the pickle daily so the flavours combine better.
The pickle will be ready in 10-15 days.
Natasha Gandhi is a MasterChef India Season 6 contestant and the founder of House of Millets.