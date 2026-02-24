Recipe: Cranberry Pulihora

Bethica Das experiments with cranberries to make an enticing kind of Tamarind Rice.

She says: "Check out this Cranberry Pulihora, which is a spicy and tangy fried rice using cranberries that are naturally sour in taste. At times you can use lemon juice or tamarind pulp for more tanginess. It can be relished for breakfast, snack, a quick brunch/lunch or as a lunch box meal."

A great use for leftover rice, she adds. "Very easy to prepare, it is also a perfect picnic meal that can be served with any chips, papad, fryums or pickle. It is also a quick dish if you already have some cooked rice."

Sharjah-based Das has lived in Hyderabad for many years and Chennai too, where she mastered South Indian cuisine. It is her constant effort to re-jig classical dishes in interesting ways to spice up their flavour.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Cranberry Pulihora

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup fresh cranberries, rinsed, drained

¼ cup water

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 dry red chilly, broken

1 tsp urad dal or split white gram

1 tbsp chana dal or Bengal gram

2 green chillies, slit

1-2 sprigs curry leaves

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp + an extra pinch for cooking the cranberries

2 tbsp roasted cashews or peanuts

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro

Method