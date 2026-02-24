HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recipe: Cranberry Pulihora

By BETHICA DAS
February 24, 2026 12:54 IST

Bethica Das experiments with cranberries to make an enticing kind of Tamarind Rice.

She says: "Check out this Cranberry Pulihora, which is a spicy and tangy fried rice using cranberries that are naturally sour in taste. At times you can use lemon juice or tamarind pulp for more tanginess. It can be relished for breakfast, snack, a quick brunch/lunch or as a lunch box meal."

A great use for leftover rice, she adds. "Very easy to prepare, it is also a perfect picnic meal that can be served with any chips, papad, fryums or pickle. It is also a quick dish if you already have some cooked rice."

Sharjah-based Das has lived in Hyderabad for many years and Chennai too, where she mastered South Indian cuisine. It is her constant effort to re-jig classical dishes in interesting ways to spice up their flavour.

Cranberry Pulihora

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Cranberry Pulihora

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • 1 cup fresh cranberries, rinsed, drained
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • 1 dry red chilly, broken
  • 1 tsp urad dal or split white gram
  • 1 tbsp chana dal or Bengal gram
  • 2 green chillies, slit
  • 1-2 sprigs curry leaves
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp + an extra pinch for cooking the cranberries
  • 2 tbsp roasted cashews or peanuts
  • 2 tbsp chopped green dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro

Method

  • Add the cranberries to a pan along with ¼ cup water, pinch salt and 1 tsp of the oil.
    Simmer on low to medium heat, till all the water has evaporated and it turns soft and mushy.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat oil in a saucepan and add in the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.
    Then add the dry red chilly, urad dal, chana dal, asafoetida, green chilies, curry leaves.
    Sauté for a few seconds.
    Add the cooked rice, cranberry paste, salt, cashew nuts.
    Mix well and sauté for 2 minutes.
    Take off heat and garnish with the coriander leaves.
  • Serve with papad, chips or fryums.
 
BETHICA DAS
