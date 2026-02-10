Recipe: Roopa's Vegetable Muffins With Piped Mash

Vegetable semolina muffins topped with creamy potato mash? Quite an exotic and fancy-looking creation by Chef Roopa Nabar.

Could be an elegant appetiser. Or a dinner side. Her Vegetable Muffins use winter vegetables, herbs and cheesy semolina and are air-fried.

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Vegetable Muffins With Piped Mash

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 medium carrot, peeled, grated

3 tbsp corn kernels, boiled

3 tbsp green peas, blanched

7-8 small florets broccoli

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

4-5 pods garlic, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup suji or rawa or semolina

1½ cups chaas or buttermilk

Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

½ tsp crushed black peppercorns

3 tbsp grated cheese

Pinch baking soda

1 tsp red chilly flakes

½ tsp dried mixed herbs

Butter for brushing the muffins

For the potato mash:

2-3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

2 tbsp butter

3 tbsp fresh cream

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

¼ tsp crushed black peppercorns

Pinch jaiphal or nutmeg powder

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley



Method

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan.

Add the garlic, onion and sauté for 1 minute.

Add the carrot, corn, green peas, broccoli, mix and sauté well.

Take off heat and let it cool to room temperature.

In a bowl, combine semolina, buttermilk, the cooled vegetable mixture, salt, crushed peppercorns, cheese, baking soda, chilli flakes, mixed herbs and mix thoroughly.

Fill a piping bag with the prepared mixture and pipe it into mini tart shells/mini muffin tray or you can simply spoon it in.

Lightly brush butter on top of the muffins.

Place the muffins in the air fryer and cook for 4–5 minutes or till done at 180°C.

Turn off and let cool inside the air fryer.

For the potato mash topping:

Boil the potatoes in sufficient water in a saucepan until fully cooked and drain the water.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and add the boiled potatoes, butter and mash smoothly, avoiding lumps.

Add the cream, salt, crushed peppercorns, nutmeg powder and mix well.

Garnish with the parsley, take off heat and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.

Assembly:

De-mould the muffins.

Pipe the potato mash over the muffins.

Serve warm.

Editor's Note: Meat lovers might consider adding 2 tbsp finely chopped cooked bacon to the vegetable mix before air frying.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige