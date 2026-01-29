Winter Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Nothing uplifts a winter evening like soup, as you hunker down under a shawl or blankets!

Cook up this hearty and nourishing Roasted Root Vegetable Soup that uses sweet potatoes, carrots, onions that have been roasted till golden. It is finished with a walnut seasoning.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled

1 medium potatoes, peeled

4 medium carrots, peeled

1 large parsnip, peeled or 2 medium shalgam or turnips, peeled

2 cups chopped onions

10-12 pods garlic

6 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

2 tsp freshly-ground black pepper

For the rosemary walnut garnish:

2-5 tsp extra virgin olive oil

3 cups minced walnuts

¼ cup packed minced fresh rosemary

¼ tsp salt

½ cup finely minced onionl

Method

For the rosemary walnuts:

Heat a wide frying pan over medium heat for about a minute.

Add 2 tsp of the olive oil and swirl to coat the pan.

Add the walnuts, rosemary and reduce the heat to low, cooking gently, stirring often, until the nuts are deeply golden and fragrant, about 5–10 minutes.

Season with the salt.

For extra richness, take the walnuts out from the pan and stir in an additional tbsp of the olive oil.

Return the rosemary walnuts to the pan, toss well to combine and keep aside to use as the soup topping.

For the soup:

Preheat an oven to 200°C.

Line two large baking trays with parchment paper or foil and drizzle 1 tbsp of the olive oil onto each tray.

Spread the oil evenly.

If using parnsip, cut the woody core from the parsnip by slicing away the sides lengthwise, then discard the centre.

Arrange the onions, carrots, potato, garlic pods in a single layer on one baking tray.

Roast the vegetables until golden at the edges and tender when pierced with a fork, shaking the trays or turning the vegetables occasionally to prevent sticking.

Roast the garlic until soft.

While the vegetables are roasting, gently heat the stock water in a large saucepan over low heat, covered.

Once roasted, transfer the vegetables and the garlic to the hot liquid stock liquid.

Simmer the soup gently, covered, for about 15 minutes.

With a hand blender, blend the soup until smooth, or leave it partially blended for texture.

Season with the freshly-ground black pepper, salt.

Editor's Note: Liquid broth is available in some gourmet food stores. Or substitute the vegetable broth by combining 2½ vegetable soup cubes with 6 cups boiling water. Or substitute the chicken broth by combining 2½ chicken soup cubes with 6 cups boiling water.

Or make vegetable or chicken broth from scratch by boiling 5-6 cups water with 250 gm chicken (optional), 2 large roughly chopped carrots, 4 stalks roughly chopped celery with leaves, 3 medium onions chopped in chunks, 6 whole black peppercorns, 3 tsp salt, 5 tbsp chopped parsley with stems, 3 laung or cloves, 6 pods garlic, 3 tej patta or bay leaves till vegetables are tender and the water is steeped with the flavour of the vegetables and spices.

Strain and use 6 cups for the recipe. Freeze the rest for future use.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.