Recipe: Sunita's Surmai Fish Cutlets

In Indian households, fish is usually fried or eaten with rice in a curry. But this Surmai Fish Cutlet by Sunita Harisinghani will blow your mind!

It's crispy, but bite in and it's soft and and flavourful. It can be your perfect party snack!

IMAGE: Fish cutlet Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Surmai Fish Cutlets

Servings: 9-10 cutlets

Ingredients

400 gm surmai or rawa fish, sliced and cleaned

2 potatoes, boiled, peeled, mashed

3 tsp coarsely ground ginger-garlic-green chilly paste

3 tsp lemon juice

1 egg

200 gm bread crumbs

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cliantro, chopped

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

4 tbsp oil

Method

Marinate the fish with the salt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic-chilly paste.

Keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

Steam the fish for about 8-10 minutes, in a colander or steamer, and cool.

Remove the skin and mash the steamed fish.

In a bowl, add the mashed fish, mashed potatoes, raw egg, coriander leaves, salt and mix well.

Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes.

Make cutlets per desired shape, oblong or round.

Coat with the bread crumbs.

In a frying pan, heat the oil.

Shallow fry the cutlets on both side till golden brown.

Serve hot with green chutney.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's Mint-Dhania Chutney.