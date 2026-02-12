HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recipe: Sunita's Surmai Fish Cutlets

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI
February 12, 2026 12:38 IST

In Indian households, fish is usually fried or eaten with rice in a curry. But this Surmai Fish Cutlet by Sunita Harisinghani will blow your mind!

It's crispy, but bite in and it's soft and and flavourful. It can be your perfect party snack!

Fish cutlet

IMAGE: Fish cutlet Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Surmai Fish Cutlets

Servings: 9-10 cutlets

Ingredients

  • 400 gm surmai or rawa fish, sliced and cleaned
  • 2 potatoes, boiled, peeled, mashed
  • 3 tsp coarsely ground ginger-garlic-green chilly paste
  • 3 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 egg
  • 200 gm bread crumbs
  • Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cliantro, chopped
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
  • 4 tbsp oil

Method

  • Marinate the fish with the salt, lemon juice, ginger-garlic-chilly paste.
    Keep aside for 10-15 minutes.
    Steam the fish for about 8-10 minutes, in a colander or steamer, and cool.
    Remove the skin and mash the steamed fish.
  • In a bowl, add the mashed fish, mashed potatoes, raw egg, coriander leaves, salt and mix well.
    Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes.
  • Make cutlets per desired shape, oblong or round.
    Coat with the bread crumbs.
    In a frying pan, heat the oil.
    Shallow fry the cutlets on both side till golden brown.
  • Serve hot with green chutney.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's Mint-Dhania Chutney.

 
SUNITA HARISINGHANI
