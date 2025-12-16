Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets

Don't like that unattractive-looking vegetable called suran? Sunita Harisinghani's Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets will surely make you a fan of this veggie.

A great snack, have it with your char baje chai or eat it along with a meal.

IMAGE: Suran/Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Suran or Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

½ kg suran or oal or elephant yam

2 onions, finely chopped

½-inch piece ginger

4-5 pods garlic

3-4 green chillies

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp Kashmiri chilly powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 marble-sized ball imli or tamarind

¼ cup fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp rawa or semolina

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Method