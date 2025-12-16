HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets

Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 12:39 IST

x

Don't like that unattractive-looking vegetable called suran? Sunita Harisinghani's Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets will surely make you a fan of this veggie.

A great snack, have it with your char baje chai or eat it along with a meal.

IMAGE: Suran/Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Suran or Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • ½ kg suran or oal or elephant yam
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • ½-inch piece ginger
  • 4-5 pods garlic
  • 3-4 green chillies
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp Kashmiri chilly powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala
  • 1 marble-sized ball imli or tamarind
  • ¼ cup fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp rawa or semolina
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Method

  • Clean, cut and boil the suran along with the salt, tamarind, till soft it firm.
    Cool.
  • Make a coarse paste of the ginger, garlic and green chillies.
    Keep aside.
  • In a bowl, add the boiled, peeled suran.
    Then add in the onions, ginger-garlic-chillies paste, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilly powder, garam masala, salt, coriander leaves.
    Mix and mash all the ingredients together and make small cutlets of desired shapes.
  • Spread the rawa on a plate.
    Roll the cutlets in the rawa.
  • Heat the oil over medium heat in a tawa.
    Shallow fry the cutlets on both sides and serve hot.
 
SUNITA HARISINGHANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Recipe: Manisha's Purple Yam Ki Sabzi
Recipe: Manisha's Purple Yam Ki Sabzi
Bohri Recipes: Mutton Curry, Khichada
Bohri Recipes: Mutton Curry, Khichada
Have You Tasted Yummy Ambur Biryani?
Have You Tasted Yummy Ambur Biryani?
Recipe: Cucumber Millet Khichdi
Recipe: Cucumber Millet Khichdi
8 Recipes That Define Parsi Food
8 Recipes That Define Parsi Food

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch2:02

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch

'Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo': Rakhi Sawant's Blue Drum Warning To Jaya Bachchan Goes Viral0:55

'Paps Ko Kuch Mat Bolo': Rakhi Sawant's Blue Drum Warning...

Several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra expressway after collision, 4 killed5:45

Several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra expressway after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO