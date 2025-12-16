Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets

Don't like that unattractive-looking vegetable called suran? Sunita Harisinghani's Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets will surely make you a fan of this veggie.
A great snack, have it with your char baje chai or eat it along with a meal.
Suran or Elephant Yam Ke Cutlets
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- ½ kg suran or oal or elephant yam
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- ½-inch piece ginger
- 4-5 pods garlic
- 3-4 green chillies
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- ½ tsp Kashmiri chilly powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 marble-sized ball imli or tamarind
- ¼ cup fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp rawa or semolina
- Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp
Method
- Clean, cut and boil the suran along with the salt, tamarind, till soft it firm.
Cool.
- Make a coarse paste of the ginger, garlic and green chillies.
Keep aside.
- In a bowl, add the boiled, peeled suran.
Then add in the onions, ginger-garlic-chillies paste, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilly powder, garam masala, salt, coriander leaves.
Mix and mash all the ingredients together and make small cutlets of desired shapes.
- Spread the rawa on a plate.
Roll the cutlets in the rawa.
- Heat the oil over medium heat in a tawa.
Shallow fry the cutlets on both sides and serve hot.