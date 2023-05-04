News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble

Recipe: Chef Sabya's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
Last updated on: May 04, 2023 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble is a jhatpat breakfast that can be assembled in under 30 minutes.

You can tweak it by adding dry fruits, seeds and fruits of your choice for an even more nutritious start to the day. 

Chef Saby's breakfasts are legendary -- healthy but tasty. Try his other recipes for brekker too -- pancakes, Walnut Berry Salad, Berry Baked Oats Custard

Orange-Kiwi Muesli Tumble

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 large oranges
  • 1 kiwi, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 75 gm seedless red and green grapes, halved
  • 25 gm walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 50 gm fruit muesli or oats
  • 100 gm yoghurt, preferably lemon flavoured
  • Honey, optional

Method

  • Cut the ends off the oranges.
    Using a grater, zest the peel till you 2-3 tsp zest.  
    The remove the skin and pith with a sharp knife.
    Remove the segments and transfer the segments into a bowl. 
  • To that bowl add the orange zest, halved red and green grapes, kiwi wedges, chopped walnuts, fruit muesli/oats, honey and yoghurt.
    Divide between 2 bowls and serve.

Editor's Note: For a vegan version of this breakfast, use vegan yoghurt.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
COMMENT
Print this article
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Recipe: Chef Anahita's Gur Ki Roti
Recipe: Chef Anahita's Gur Ki Roti
Recipe: Mayur's Benne Dosa
Recipe: Mayur's Benne Dosa
Govt issues alert against new ransomware
Govt issues alert against new ransomware
'This is a Black Day for Indian Sports'
'This is a Black Day for Indian Sports'
Manipur: Army rescues 7,500; CM says 'lives lost'
Manipur: Army rescues 7,500; CM says 'lives lost'
Army chopper crashes in Kishtwar, 2 injured
Army chopper crashes in Kishtwar, 2 injured

More like this

Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi

Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi

Misal, The World's Top Vegan Dish

Misal, The World's Top Vegan Dish

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances