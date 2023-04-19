News
Recipe: Chef Anahita Dhondy's Gur Ki Roti

Recipe: Chef Anahita Dhondy's Gur Ki Roti

By Chef ANAHITA DHONDY
April 19, 2023 12:53 IST
Chef Anahita Dhondy's Gur Ki Roti has everything you want in the perfect pancake -- golden brown, fluffy with a drizzle of honey and pretty flowers to garnish.

They are ideal for your children's tiffin and make a great breakfast option as well.

Chef Dhondy is always on a mission to recover all kinds of rare or forgotten Parsi recipes and has introduced us to dishes like Aleti Paleti, Chicken Maiwalla, Granny's pulao and Malaido, thanks to her trips to towns across Gujarat like Navsari and Udvada.

Gur Ki Roti

Servings: 5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup aata or whole wheat flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 tbsp melted butter
  • Oil or butter for greasing
  • ¼ tsp salt

For the sauce

  • 1¼ cup milk
  • ½ cup gur or jaggery or a sugar equivalent
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup walnut halves

For the garnish

  • Honey to drizzle
  • Edible flowers, optional
  • Walnut halves

Method

  • In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well with a whisk.
  • Heat a few drops of oil or butter in a non-stick frying pan.
    Pour a ladle of the batter into the pan and spread in a circle.
    Flip to cook on both sides until golden brown.
    Place on a plate to cool and repeat for the rest of the batter.
  • In a separate saucepan kept over medium heat, melt jaggery.
    Add the milk and keep stirring until you get a thick sauce.
    Mix in the walnuts.
    Take off heat and pour the sauce onto the served pancakes.
    Garnish with more walnut halves, honey, edible flowers and serve.

Anahita Dhondy is the chef and author of The Parsi Kitchen.

Chef ANAHITA DHONDY
