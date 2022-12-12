News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Sabya's Berry Baked Oats Custard

Recipe: Chef Sabya's Berry Baked Oats Custard

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
December 12, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Begin winter mornings with something warm and sweet that's good for you.

Dig into Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's bowl of Berry Baked Oats Custard.

Chef Saby calls himself the chef with the Midas touch for the popularity of the series of restaurants he has opened be it Lavaash in Delhi or Dank in Chennai.

For months tortellini, focaccia and ciabatta trials were on and his Delhi deli now offers these on its menu.

Berry Baked Oats Custard

Serves: 5

Ingredients

  • 200 gm oats
  • 2 tsp honey + extra to drizzle
  • 5 eggs, beaten
  • 500 gm yoghurt
  • 100 gm walnuts, chopped
  • 500 gm fresh berries, like strawberries, raspberries or mulberries
  • 5 x 15 ml oven-proof bowls or ramekins

Method

  • Preheat an oven to 200°C.
  • Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl until combined, reserving ¼ of the walnuts for later.
    Spoon the mixture into the 5 x 15 ml oven-proof bowls or ramekins.
    Sprinkle the reserved walnuts on top.
    Place the dishes on a baking tray and bake for 25-30 minutes until cooked through.
    The top will turn golden. 
    Insert a fork, and if it comes out clean, the berry oats are cooked. 
    Take out of the oven, drizzle a little honey and serve warm.

Editor's Note: Skip the honey for a less-sweet custard.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Breakfast Muesli Yoghurt Parfait
Recipe: Breakfast Muesli Yoghurt Parfait
Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar's Apple Butter
Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar's Apple Butter
Recipe: Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding
Recipe: Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding
Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: A-I
Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: A-I
Wear White in Dec Like Disha, Soundarya
Wear White in Dec Like Disha, Soundarya
Harry & Meghan Review
Harry & Meghan Review
Can India end long wait for Hockey World Cup title?
Can India end long wait for Hockey World Cup title?

More like this

Recipe: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Recipe: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Recipe: Pumpkin Walnut Muffins

Recipe: Pumpkin Walnut Muffins

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances