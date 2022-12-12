Recipe: Chef Sabya's Berry Baked Oats Custard

Begin winter mornings with something warm and sweet that's good for you.

Dig into Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's bowl of Berry Baked Oats Custard.

Chef Saby calls himself the chef with the Midas touch for the popularity of the series of restaurants he has opened be it Lavaash in Delhi or Dank in Chennai.

For months tortellini, focaccia and ciabatta trials were on and his Delhi deli now offers these on its menu.

Berry Baked Oats Custard

Serves: 5

Ingredients

200 gm oats

2 tsp honey + extra to drizzle

5 eggs, beaten

500 gm yoghurt

100 gm walnuts, chopped

500 gm fresh berries, like strawberries, raspberries or mulberries

5 x 15 ml oven-proof bowls or ramekins

Method

Preheat an oven to 200°C.

Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl until combined, reserving ¼ of the walnuts for later.

Spoon the mixture into the 5 x 15 ml oven-proof bowls or ramekins.

Sprinkle the reserved walnuts on top.

Place the dishes on a baking tray and bake for 25-30 minutes until cooked through.

The top will turn golden.

Insert a fork, and if it comes out clean, the berry oats are cooked.

Take out of the oven, drizzle a little honey and serve warm.

Editor's Note: Skip the honey for a less-sweet custard.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.