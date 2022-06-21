News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Chef Ajay Thakur's Classic Hummus

Recipe: Chef Ajay Thakur's Classic Hummus

By Chef AJAY THAKUR
June 21, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An easy-to-follow, handy recipe by Chef Ajay Thakur to make fresh, flavourful Hummus at home.

Boil your own chickpeas for an extra creamy, smooth texture.

The hummus can be served as a dip or a spread and eaten with pita chips or had inside shawarma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayroute

Classic Hummus

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 150 gm boiled kabuli channa or chickpeas, soaked for 12 hrs and then washed and drained
  • 60 ml salad oil
  • Few ice cubes
  • 60 gm tahini paste
  • 1 tsp chopped garlic
  • ½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Sprinkling sweet paprika
  • 1 tsp chopped parsley
  • 10 gm pine nuts
  • 3 gm black olives
  • Pinch baking soda
  • 1½ cup water
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • In a pressure cooker, boil the soaked chickpeas with enough water to cover it and the salt, baking soda over medium heat for 3-4 whistles.
    Let the pressure release naturally before opening the lid.
  • In a blender combine the cooked chickpeas, garlic, salad oil.
    Add the ice cubes, tahini paste and and blend to a smooth puree.
    Make sure not to over blend.
    Transfer into a bowl and garnish with the extra virgin olive oil, sweet paprika, chopped parsley, pine nuts, black olives.
    Serve with pita chips, pita, lavash, carrot and cucumber or crisp pieces of toast.
    The hummus can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for a week.

Note: For a Jain version, omit the garlic.

For a low sodium version, omit the baking soda.

This hummus is ideal for shawarma. Replace the mayonnaise in Ramapriya Suresh's Street-Style Chicken Shawarma recipe with hummus or add both.

Chef Ajay Thakur is the corporate chef at Bayroute, a restaurant in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef AJAY THAKUR
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Cold Mezze Platter
Recipe: Cold Mezze Platter
Recipe: Falafel Pockets
Recipe: Falafel Pockets
Recipe: Mango Taco
Recipe: Mango Taco
Amitabh and Shah Rukh Uniting for Don 3?
Amitabh and Shah Rukh Uniting for Don 3?
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
Jt drugs controller arrested on bribery charges
Jt drugs controller arrested on bribery charges
The GORGEOUS Kapoor Sisters
The GORGEOUS Kapoor Sisters

More like this

Recipe: How to make Toasted Walnut Hummus

Recipe: How to make Toasted Walnut Hummus

Recipe: Chilly Pesto Curd Hummus

Recipe: Chilly Pesto Curd Hummus

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances