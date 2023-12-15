News
Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Porridge With Millets

Recipe: Bethica's Chicken Porridge With Millets

By BETHICA DAS
December 15, 2023 13:04 IST
Bethica Das' Chicken Porridge is a splendid one-pot khichdi-type meal.

The foxtail millets and chicken make it a wholesome and nutritious dish. And yum too. The Sharjah-based food blogger says it's diabetic-friendly as well.

Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves, red chilly flakes, a boiled egg and lime wedges and your evening is made.

You could consider substituting the chicken with paneer or tofu or mushrooms for a vegetarian version.

If you are looking for something unusual to make for dinner, Bethica, who cooks South Indian, Bengali and also fusion cuisine, always has the most appetising recipes up her sleeve.

Chicken Porridge

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup foxtail millets, soaked for 30 minutes
  • ½ cup cubed boneless chicken
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp butter
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 garlic pods, chopped
  • 1-inch piece ginger, chopped
  • 1-2 green chillies, chopped
  • ¼ tsp black pepper powder
  • 3 cups water
  • 1-2 chicken stock cubes
  • Salt to taste, optional since the cubes also have salt 

For the garnish

  • Small bunch green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped
  • Red chilly flakes
  • Lemon wedges
  • 1 boiled egg, sliced
  • Ketchup, optional
  • Red chilly sauce, optional

Method

  • Heat the oil and the butter in a pressure cooker over medium heat.
    Add the sliced onion, chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies.
    Saute till light brown.
    Add the soaked millets, chicken pieces, stock cubes, black pepper, water.
    The water can be adjusted according to the consistency desired.
    Pressure cook for 10 minutes over low heat after the first whistle.
    Take off heat and ladle into individual bowls.
    Serve hot, garnished with the chopped coriander leaves, red chilly flakes, boiled egg, lemon wedges.
    You may also drizzle some chilly sauce or ketchup.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here.

BETHICA DAS
