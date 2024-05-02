President Murmu Visits Ram Temple At Last

President Droupadi Murmu worshipped at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

This was President Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. The Congress and other Opposition parties have queried why the President was not invited to the pran pratishta ceremony, which was presided by Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

IMAGE: President Murmu offers prayers to Lord Ram. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu performs aarti.

IMAGE: President Murmu kneels before Lord Ram.

IMAGE: President Murmu does the sashtang dandvat pranam.

IMAGE: President Murmu hails Lord Ram.

IMAGE: Before visiting the Ram temple President Murmu performed puja and aarti at the Hanuman Garhi temple and on the banks of the Saryu Ghat.

IMAGE: President Murmu offers prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

IMAGE: President Murmu does a parikrama of the Hanuman Garhi temple.

IMAGE: President Murmu offers prayers on the banks of the Saryu.

IMAGE: President Murmu performs aarti on the banks of the Saryu, here and below.

IMAGE: President Murmu performs aarti at Kuber Teela.

IMAGE: President Murmu pays obeisance to the celestial bird Jatayu.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com