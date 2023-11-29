News
Recipe: Beetroot And Cabbage Soup

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
November 29, 2023 13:01 IST
Nothing spells winter better than a hot bowl of soup that can fill you up without adding the calories.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai uses coconut milk and cream to thicken his Beetroot and Cabbage Soup while giving it a sweetish flavour.

Dried cranberries and walnuts up its nutritional value and add a bit of crunch, and the peppery, bold red or purple cabbage is used instead of the green variety.

It's just the kind of comforting food you need on a chilly winter evening, when you're tucked in bed with your kids or loved ones, watching your favourite show on JioCinema or some other OTT paradise.

You can count on Chef Saby for the thoda hatke Western recipes, made with a little Indian pizzazz, be it soups, salads, starters, desserts or more. Access more of his recipes here: Chef Saby's Recipes.

Beetroot and Cabbage Soup

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 700 gm red or purple cabbage
  • 300 gm beetroot, peeled
  • 1 onion
  • 2-inch piece ginger
  • 165 ml coconut milk
  • 100 ml cream
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • Dash black pepper powder
  • Pinch sugar
  • Juice of 1 neebu or lemon
  • 50 gm walnuts
  • 30 gm dried cranberries
  • Green dhania or coriander or cilantro, for garnish

Method

  • Cut the cabbage into small pieces and juice in a blender.
  • Peel and roughly dice the beetroot and the onion.
  • Peel and finely chop the ginger.
  • Cook the cabbage juice, diced beetroot, onion, ginger in a large saucepan, covered, for 30 minutes over medium heat.
    Take off heat, transfer into a blender when cool and puree.
    Pour the puree back into the same pan.
    Add the coconut milk and the cream and bring to a boil.
    Season with the salt, pepper, sugar, lemon juice.
  • Chop the walnuts and roast briefly in a frying pan.
    Mix with the cranberries.
    Serve the soup with the walnut-cranberry mixture and garnished with coriander leaves.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
