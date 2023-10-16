News
Recipe: Bethica's Shola

By BETHICA DAS
October 16, 2023 13:01 IST
Mughlai dish Shola's roots can be traced back to Afghanistan.

It makes for a wholesome standalone meal, but can be savoured along with some refreshing raita as well.

"Traditionally it's made from leftover mutton korma and features spinach, lentil and rice," says Bethica Das who has conjured her own variation where she replaced the rice with foxtail millets, and swapped mutton for chicken.

Shola

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boneless chicken, chopped into very small pieces or chicken kheema
  • 1 cup palak or spinach, roughly chopped
  • 1/3 cup foxtail millets, soaked for an hour
  • 1/3 cup split green mung dal, soaked for an hour
  • 3 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp ghee
  • 2 onions, sliced
  • 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tbsp dhania or coriander powder
  • ½ tbsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tbsp red chilly powder
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • ½ cup dahi or yoghurt
  • 2 green chillies, slit
  • Water

For the garnish

  • Small bunch green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped
  • 1 green chilly, chopped
  • 1 boiled egg, sliced
  • Small piece ginger, julienned
  • Lemon wedges
  • Water

Method

  • Heat the oil in a pressure cooker.
    Saute 1 of the 2 sliced onions in it till light brown.
    Add the ginger-garlic paste.
    Add all the dry spices.
    Add a little water.
    Keep stirring till the oil separates.
    Add the tomatoes and stir fry till mashed.
    Add the chicken and continue to saute till well browned.
    Add the yoghurt.
    Keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the cooker.
    Add the chopped spinach, soaked mung dal and the foxtail millets.
    Add the slit green chillies and 3½-4 cups water.
    Add the salt.
    Pressure cook for 5-6 whistles.
    Take off heat and keep aside.
  • For the tempering, heat the ghee in a pan.
    Fry the remaining sliced onion till light brown.
  • Serve the Shola in a serving dish and pour the tempering over it.
    Garnish with the chopped coriander leaves, chopped green chilies, the boiled egg, julienned ginger, lemon wedges.
    Have this one-pot delicacy just as it is or with some raita.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes HERE.

BETHICA DAS
Recipe: Mayur's Meatless Soya Kheema-Pav
Recipe: Roopali Mohanti's Gobi Musallam
Recipe: Soya Mattar Masala
Free hostages, allow aid: UN chief to Hamas, Israel
Wholesale inflation remains in red for the 6th month
'Afghanistan were simply brilliant'
'Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai'
