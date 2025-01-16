HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips

By SHRISTI SAHOO
January 16, 2025

As the excitement builds for the Coldplay's highly anticipated tour of India -- and if you're one of the lucky ones who've managed to get tickets -- you must be thinking what you will wear.

Whether you're planning to dance in the aisles or simply soak up the vibrant atmosphere, your concert attire should be as expressive and energetic as the band itself.

From funky jeans to funkier tops to fun dresses, we've gathered some celeb-approved outfit ideas that blend style and comfort beautifully.

And if you've not got the tickets, go ahead, hold a Coldplay party at home.

Get ready to rock with these creative looks.

Sargun Mehta

IMAGE: Ruffled, strappy mini dresses and heeled boots are apt for concert night. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

 

Sargun Mehta

IMAGE: Sargun adds glossy lips, rosy cheeks, shimmery lids and golden hoops for some bling... Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: You can never go wrong with a black tube top, blazer, boot-cut jeans and boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Ear-cuffs are an 'IT' accessory. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Velvet tops and pearl studded jeans are a fun combination. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Puri/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: If you wanna keep it cool 'n' casual, baggy jeans and wrap tops are a great option. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Let your sparkly boots dance the night away with your little black dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prakriti Grover/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Lend your slinky black velvet dress an added dash of perfection by wearing stockings as well. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lipstick are perfect for the 'less is more' look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Applique outfits like these reveal your bubbly personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: OTT tent jeans and a simple crop top come to the rescue for laidback girlies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Sprinkle some sparkle with a top like like Rakul's. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Want to be daring? Wear sheer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: A back-to-school plaid dress, tote bag and Doc Marten boots is a cute look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Planning to wear a metallic top, black skirt and golden bag? You're sorted! Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

Are you attending the Coldplay concert? Share selfies and pix from your time there. Do let us know your Name, Where You Attended It and Your Favourite  Moments From The Concert. Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).

SHRISTI SAHOO
