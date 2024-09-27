Poll: Coldplay Tickets As Wedding Gift Or...?

It's time to decide: Will you fix your finances or let Coldplay fix your soul?

IMAGE: Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, September 30, 2023. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

So Coldplay is coming to Navi Mumbai!

The lights, the sound, the epic vibes -- it's the kind of concert that promises an unforgettable experience.

One lucky newly-wed couple were gifted Coldplay tickets by their parents as their gift and their joy had to be seen to be imagined.

Unfortunately, for most of us, tickets got sold out before you could say Coldplay and were being resold at astronomical prices.

Tickets that were originally priced at Rs 12,500 were reportedly selling for Rs 770,000, reports News18.

As much as we love Coldplay, we started to feel... well... very, very aware about our wallet -- both offline and online.

We get it. The allure of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour is strong, but what if, just for a moment, you asked yourself: What else could I do with all that money?

Let's be honest, tickets to the concert don't come cheap. Depending on your seating (and how close you want to be to Chris Martin's dreamy eyes), you're looking at shelling out anywhere between Rs 37,000 and Rs 190,000.

Yes, you read that right. That's the kind of cash that makes you think, 'Do I need music to fix me or should I just fix my bank balance instead?'

Now, we're not here to talk you out of going to the concert (after all, watching Coldplay live in India is a rare event). What we are offering are some fun alternatives because, believe it or not, there's a world of possibilities out there with that amount of money.

Imagine this: Instead of blowing your savings on a single night of live music (as glorious as it would be!), you could be buying the brand new iPhone 16 that you've been dreaming about.

You could even get a refrigerator that makes ice cubes shaped like Coldplay's logo (okay, maybe not, but a fancy fridge nonetheless).

Or, how about this -- why not use that money to finally take that dream vacation to Bali or Dubai? Sand between your toes, the sun shining on your face and the knowledge that you avoided braving an arena crowd in the muggy Mumbai weather.

Not convinced yet?

Let's keep going. What about investing that Coldplay concert fund? Maybe in a mutual fund or some stocks? Because, spoiler alert, Chris Martin won't help compound your wealth (though he will give you serious investment-in-a-good-time vibes).

Still not your cup of tea?

Alright, how about buying a gaming console and going on an epic adventure -- without leaving your living room! Or upgrading your TV and home theatre setup so next time Coldplay live streams their concert -- which they will, eventually -- you can watch it in glorious 4K, surround sound and with home popped corn (you could easily add a popcorn maker to the list).

So, here's the deal: We've put together a list of fun, smart and downright awesome things you could do with that concert cash instead. Vote now and let us know -- if not Coldplay tickets, where would your money go?

It's time to decide: Will you fix your finances or let Coldplay fix your soul?

Click below and let us know.