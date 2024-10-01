Readers Tell Us: India's Quietest Place

Jayanta Ray and Sri Kumar Malani believe they have found India's Most Peaceful Place.

IMAGE: Lachung, Sikkim. Photographs: Jayanta Ray

Jayanta Ray, a resident of Sodepur, North 24 Parganas District, holidayed in north Sikkim and was bowled over by the peace he encountered in parts of this district. He saw a bit of snow too!

"We visited Katao and Zero in Lachung, North Sikkim district (now called Mangan). The place is tranquil with only a few travelers with >serene and amazing beauty.

"What really drew our attention was the combination of lovely green woods and snow-covered steep mountain peaks of the Great Himalayas, separating India from China."

Jayanta captured these pics on his mobile phone. "Hopefully, my pictures would get published to give people from different parts of India (a chance) to learn and understand the beauty of Nature there."

Thanks, Jayanta, your photographs are wonderful.





IMAGE: Puri beach, Odisha. Photograph: Sri Kumar Malani

Puri, Odisha, was where Sri Kumar Malani came across oodles and oodles of quiet.

"The beach at Puri, which is away from the main city area, is remote, isolated, serene and safe. It's quiet, except for the sound of the gushing waves."

That's a really cute pic, Sri Kumar. Thank you.

Calling for Your photographs of India's quietest spots!

Do you have a photograph that captures wonderfully one of India's quietest places? Please share it!

We want to know about the spots where we can go and find calm and total tranquility. It might be a deserted beach or a silent mountain perch or a remote border village...

Do send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'India's Quietest Place', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about the place and we'll feature the best photographs.