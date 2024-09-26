Which Is India's Most Peaceful Place?

IMAGE: The Thar Desert outside Jaisalmer. Photograph: Vijay Mathur/Reuters

While our cities are getting noisier, there are many serene and harmonious corners in our huge, huge, beautiful country.

World Tourism Day 2024, coming up on September 27, is about peace this time.

'Tourism and Peace' is the theme, as per a United Nations announcement and how travel brings peace because it brings understanding. Sustainable development and sustainable tourism follow from this theme.

Peaceful places always have an enchanting connection with their environment and an unspoken agreement with Nature.

Which are the most tranquil locations you have been to in India?

Wikimedia Commons Photograph: Kind courtesy Dorhodor IMAGE: Neil Island in the Andamans.

Calling for Your photographs of India's quietest spots!

Dear Reader, do you have a photograph that captures wonderfully one of India's quietest places? Please share it!

We want to know about the spots where we can go and find calm and total tranquility. It might be a deserted beach or a silent mountain perch or a remote border village...

Do send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'India's Quietest Place', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about the place and we'll feature the best photographs.