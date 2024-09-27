India's Most Peaceful Places

GowriJessica Mundroina, Ashvin Gondalia and Abhay Gosar offer their pictures of India's Most Peaceful Place.

IMAGE: Megamalai, Tamil Nadu. span class="credit">Photograph: GowriJessica Mundroina

GowriJessica Mundroina went to Megamalai in Tamil Nadu in February 2022, and was stunned at the tranquility of the place.

She says, "Megamalai is in Theni district of Tamil Nadu, but is also easily reached from Kerala. The drive up to the 1,500m hill station is scenic, but once you reach the top, the views are breathtaking!

"It is serene, peaceful and so quiet you can hear the sound of your own breathing (of course, not during peak season). But the beauty is that not many people have heard of this place or visit it, so, yes, when we visited it was very quiet.

"There are lush tea and cardamom plantations, gushing waterfalls, dams and reservoirs, temples around. Do visit Pacha Kumachi, the Tamil name for this place, which means 'Green Mountains'. You will not regret it!"

IMAGE: Madhavpur beach, Gujarat. Photograph: Ashvin Gondalia

Ashvin Gondalia was on a highway in Gujarat in August this year, when he happened upon super-quiet Madhavpur beach.

Madhavpur beach, on the west coast of Kutch, is on NH 27, the Porbandar-Veraval Highway and is near Junagadh, while Porbandar is 58 km away.

"We visited Madhavpur beach on August 22. It was an extremely beautiful beach along a highway in Gujarat. Almost no people were there," Ashvin recalls.

IMAGE: Yangsum, Sikkim. Photograph: Abhay Gosar

For Abhay Gosar, the most peaceful place is Yangsum, in west Sikkim. Have a look at his lovely shot above.

