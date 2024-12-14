News
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?

Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 14, 2024 09:05 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's return is seen as a bold move that could either turn the series around or backfire spectacularly. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sanjay Bangar has thrown his weight behind Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in India's playing XI for the crucial third Test against Australia in Brisbane in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

With India reeling from a heavy defeat in Adelaide, Jadeja's return along with Akash Deep replacing Harshit Rana is seen as a bold move that could either turn the series around or backfire spectacularly.

Bangar expressed his surprise over Jadeja's initial omission, given his proven track record in challenging overseas conditions. Commentating on Day 1 at the Gabba, Bangar reflected on how India had missed Jadeja's all-round contributions in the opening two matches.

'Jadeja has been our first-choice spinner overseas, and that's where we've had most of our recent successes,' Bangar said.

'While Washington Sundar performed well against New Zealand, the conditions were significantly different. Jadeja's batting prowess adds depth to the lower order, a crucial factor in our overseas victories.'

India's spin department has seen considerable shuffling throughout the series. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja were absent from the Perth Test, while Ashwin returned for Adelaide. However, the Brisbane pitch and the need for a seasoned all-rounder prompted Jadeja's inclusion.

Despite rain delays, India opted to bowl first, with the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep leading the attack.

While Jadeja's bowling contribution is yet to be seen, the rain-affected pitch could provide him with the opportunity to disrupt Australia's opening partnership and play a pivotal role in the Test.

REDIFF CRICKET
