Incredible India: 10 Amazing Train Journeys

On World Tourism Day, discover some of India's most unique rail routes

It is around six in the evening.

You are at a window seat On a train bound for (somewhere).

Scenery flits by.

The sun hasn't gone down yet; so it ain't dark still.

Earphones on, mid-volume, you are simply vibing to your favourite playlist.

If you're a lover of travel by the locomotive, you already know that this is one of the many things to relish on a train journey, as you soak in the beauty of the shifting landscape.

India, with its vast rail network, offers some of the most exhilarating train travel in the world, as you traverse -- khat-khat-khat -- endless tracks via multiple busy junctions and wee sleepy stations across the country.

You will find yourself creating your own comfort space in that cute little sleeper berth, forming unexpected friendships with fellow yatris or passengers, as the train weaves in and out of gorgeous vistas and you tuck into delicious meal packets of curry, parottas, dal-rice, cutlets, accompanied by endless servings of 'Chai, garam chai.'

Indian Railways is not just a transport system. It's an emotion. And for all the right reasons.

Any journey on the network takes you past unforgettable views of deep, dark jungles, endless peaceful khet, the dreamiest villages, lakes, sacred rivers and their rumbling truss bridges (when you have to quickly dive into your pocket for some coins to toss in), ascending up gorgeous mountain ranges -- and these train rides really stir up happy memories.

That's only because many of us have experienced wonderful rail safar or trips at some point in our lives and recalling them invariably bring sweet nostalgia rushing back.

Which are some of India's iconic train journeys? Shall we draw up a list?

If you have not been on a jhuk jhuk gaadi in a while, this list might just compel you to quickly book a ticket for yourself :)

Chennai to Rameswaram via Pamban Sea Bridge

Is this the most unique train ride in India? It surely has to be. The Pamban railway sea bridge, which connects the mainland to holy Rameswaram, a revered temple town in Tamil Nadu, affords some of the most stunning views, on both sides, of the Gulf of Mannar that is part of the Lakshwadeep Sea.

You may have seen this wonder in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express, in which bird's view camera shots glamorise the famous train bridge.

Ride a train across the bridge, while enjoying the cool breezes and putting up with the butterflies in your stomach, and the thrilling panoramas of the vast blue ocean will overwhelm you.

You can either start your journey from Chennai or opt for a short one from Madurai. Make sure the train reaches Rameswaram during the day, so you do not miss out on the scenery.

Start: Chennai. End: Rameswaram

Alternatively, Start: Madurai. End: Rameswaram.

Distance: Chennai to Rameswaram is approximately 560 km.

Madurai to Rameswaram is 172 km.

Ooty to Coonoor

Another gem of Tamil Nadu, this five-hour cutesy toy train ride from Mettupalayam to Ooty (Udhagamandalam) follows one of the most delightful rail routes in the country.

You will be chugging, mesmerised, through many lush tea estates, rainforests, foggy landscape and the huge Nilgiris mountains, as well as 16 tunnels and 250 bridges.

Start: Mettupalayam. End: Ooty

Distance: About 46 km.

Mumbai to Goa, via Konkan

If you're a fan of gorgeous green forests, waterfalls and attractive villages with traditional homes, you will get your full quota on the popular Mumbai-Goa trains. Passing through the Konkan region, it covers a lovely section of coastal Maharashtra.

Pro tip: There are trains with Vista Dome coaches that run along this route. Although a bit on the pricier side, this upgrade can provide a very unique experience!

Start: Mumbai. End: Goa (Thivim/Madgaon)

Distance: Approximately 465 km.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithvi Singh Rajawat/Wikimedia Commons

Jodhpur to Jaisalmer

Surrounded by the golden sands of the Thar desert, also known as the Great Indian Desert, travel from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer is a trip through the most picturesque regions in Rajasthan.

Pack some mirchi vadas and pyaaz-wali kachoris and you are all set for this short and sweet rail yatra.

Start: Jodhpur. End: Jaisalmer

Distance: About 290 km.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amareshwara Sainadh/Wikimedia Commons

Jammu to Banihal

Riding through snow in India?! Yup, you can do it on this splendid train voyage that snakes through the oh-so-breathtakingly-pretty Kashmir valley!

Depending on the weather, you get to see snow-capped mountains, big mountain passes, and also a frozen Chenab river! To get the most out of this amazing scenery, take the train service that departs in the morning.

Be mindful of extremely cold winters; the train generally suspends operations during heavy snowfall.

Start: Jammu Tawi. End: Banihal

Distance: About 155 km.



Honnavar to Mangalore (Mangaluru)

A fantastic clickety-clack jaunt through coastal Karnataka, that's a slow blur of coconut trees, betel palms, paddy fields and large tracts of jungle, is the ride from Honnavar to Mangalore.

Experience all the glamour and grace nature provides as you take in a terrain of luscious flora and fauna, charming hamlets, temples and people just doing their daily chores.

Start: Honnavar. End: Mangalore.

Distance: About 180 km.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samson Joseph/Wikimedia Commons

Goa to Hubli (Hubballi)

Witness the utterly spellbinding beauty of the roaring Dudhsagar waterfall on this one-of-a-kind railway journey through Goa's Mollem National Park.

As you cross the epic waterfall, you might recognise it as a setting from many a film. The train moves leisurely through enchanting forests and the surroundings look heavenly, especially during peak monsoon season.

It is so fabulous you want to just get off the train at every station and explore!

Pro tip: There's a day train and a night train on this route. Take the train service that departs in the morning for the best views.

Start: Madgaon. End: Hubli.

Distance: About 175 km.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Kumar/Wikimedia Commons



New Delhi to Amritsar

Travel back in time as you peek at Punjabi countryside, heading from the Indian capital to the Golden Temple city!

The train wends its way amid bright yellow mustard fields and you feel an immaculately pure vibe of rural India, from one picture-perfect village to the next. What a joy!

Start: New Delhi. End: Amritsar.

Distance: About 475 km.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Phangcho Choudhury/Wikimedia Commons

Guwahati to Dibrugarh

The green Assam hills, tea plantations, and tea-pickers going about their day... You will see all this and more on this mini odyssey across Assam.

Add to the maza by sipping, slowly, savouring a freshly-brewed cuppa on the train, which might be coming from the same tea estates you are passing.

Start: Guwahati. End: Dibrugarh.

Distance: About 500 km.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny8143536003/Wikimedia Commons

Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley

Hands down, this is one of the best trips Andhra Pradesh has to offer. A short scenic rail trip it sure is sweet too!

The rail gaadi putters along offering an everchanging darshan of greeny hills and gushing waterfalls and at each turn a brand-new view sweeps in, the landscape sort of undulating right before your eyes.

Start: Visakhapatnam. End: Araku

Distance: About 130 km.