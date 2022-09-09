Readers' Pix: Nelson's Paper Art Ganesha

We had asked you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures.

Nelson Dias from the Shri Ganesh Mitra Mandal in Malad, north west Mumbai, explains that their '3.5 feet height, less than 3 kg, Ganesha idol is made with paper art.

'The idol is made using low poly art of 3D technology. It has been made by the in-house people of the mandal.'

Hari Prasad Khandelwal from Bhayandar, a township abutting Mumbai, says, it's the '17th year of Ganpati at our home.

'This year we decorated with Shivraya theme with Shivaji's fort which is totally eco-friendly.

'Our Bappa's favorite prasad is Dal Baati Churma.'

Devang Vaidya says, 'The cousin duo of Dhruv Vaidya and Meghansh Tripathi welcomed Lord Ganesha at our residence in Ahmedabad. This was our 39th year of Lord Ganesha celebrations.'

Manish Singh, his wife Rachna and daughters Riddhima and Rishika celebrate Ganeshotsav in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Here is Mumbaikar Mayank Shah's 'maharaja'. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Do click to see YOUR GANPATI PIX!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com