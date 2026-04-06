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Celesti Bairagey Is Such A Sweetheart

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 12:13 IST

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There’s something about Celesti Bairagey that instantly puts a smile on your face.

The Maa Ka Sum actress is cute, bubbly and has that easy charm that makes you want to be her best friend. Her style mirrors that vibe perfectly. It is soft, dreamy, a little filmi and always fun. 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: Celesti gives the cutest summer-brunch-with-your-girls look in a striped red-and-white cotton dress, styled with adorbs braids and a white tote. All photographs: Kind courtesy Celesti Bairagey/Instagram

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: How to look like a model in casual clothes 101. She layers her Calvin Klein sports bra with a grey shirt and distressed denims and somehow makes it look runway-ready.

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: Celesti looks like a total princess in a strapless baby pink silk and tulle dress with a sleek bun.

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: And guess what? This princess styled her gown with flowery Crocs!

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: This shimmering backless blue gown makes her look like a princess.

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: Celesti’s ombre orange and yellow sari paired with a sleeveless blouse and oxidised statement jhumkas is simple, warm and so pretty.

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: A bright red Lucknowi set that feels timeless and fuss-free. One of those outfits you’ll keep going back to.

 

Celesti Bairagey

IMAGE: Celesti stuns in a sheer Barbie pink sari, styled with heavy diamond jewellery, including a matha patti and haath phool. Definitely a colour modern brides need to explore.

REDIFF STYLE

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