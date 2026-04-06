Celesti Bairagey Is Such A Sweetheart

There’s something about Celesti Bairagey that instantly puts a smile on your face.

The Maa Ka Sum actress is cute, bubbly and has that easy charm that makes you want to be her best friend. Her style mirrors that vibe perfectly. It is soft, dreamy, a little filmi and always fun.

summer-brunch-with-your-girls look in a striped red-and-white cotton dress, styled with adorbs braids and a white tote. All photographs: Kind courtesy Celesti Bairagey/Instagram IMAGE: Celesti gives the cutestbrunch-with-your-girls look in a striped red-and-white cotton dress, styled withand a white tote.

IMAGE: How to look like a model in casual clothes 101. She layers her Calvin Klein sports bra with a grey shirt and distressed denims and somehow makes it look runway-ready.

IMAGE: Celesti looks like a total princess in a strapless baby pink silk and tulle dress with a sleek bun.

IMAGE: And guess what? This princess styled her gown with flowery Crocs!

IMAGE: This shimmering backless blue gown makes her look like a princess.

IMAGE: Celesti’s ombre orange and yellow sari paired with a sleeveless blouse and oxidised statement jhumkas is simple, warm and so pretty.

IMAGE: A bright red Lucknowi set that feels timeless and fuss-free. One of those outfits you’ll keep going back to.