Rashmika, Vicky Have Amazing Chemisty

By REDIFF STYLE
August 01, 2024 13:24 IST
The India Couture Week wrapped up with a spectacular show by Falguni and Shane Peacock. 

Chhaava's lead pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal -- whose adorable on-stage chemistry was unmissable -- turned the ramp into a Bollywood movie set. 

The Peacocks, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary as designers this year, presented Rang Mahal, their creative collaboration with Swadesh, a Reliance Retail Brand. 

IMAGE: Rashmika was regal yet dreamy in this shimmering silhouette. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor looked ready to play a princess... or a bride. 

 

IMAGE: Vicky paired his dapper separates with plenty of desi swag. 

 

IMAGE: Don't they make a cute pair? 

 

IMAGE: The collection was inspired by '50 iconic elements of India's rich history: grand palaces, lavish lifestyles, and exquisite craftsmanship. Luxurious silks, rich velvets and intricate embroideries evoke the splendour of the royal courts.' 

 

IMAGE: The designers and their grand collection. 

 

IMAGE: Could there be a more brilliant way to wrap up the latest season of the fashion week?

WATCH: Glimpses from the grand finale.

Video: ANI

