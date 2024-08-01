Rashmika, Vicky Have Amazing Chemisty

The India Couture Week wrapped up with a spectacular show by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Chhaava's lead pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal -- whose adorable on-stage chemistry was unmissable -- turned the ramp into a Bollywood movie set.

The Peacocks, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary as designers this year, presented Rang Mahal, their creative collaboration with Swadesh, a Reliance Retail Brand.

IMAGE: Rashmika was regal yet dreamy in this shimmering silhouette.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor looked ready to play a princess... or a bride.

IMAGE: Vicky paired his dapper separates with plenty of desi swag.

IMAGE: Don't they make a cute pair?

IMAGE: The collection was inspired by '50 iconic elements of India's rich history: grand palaces, lavish lifestyles, and exquisite craftsmanship. Luxurious silks, rich velvets and intricate embroideries evoke the splendour of the royal courts.'

IMAGE: The designers and their grand collection.

IMAGE: Could there be a more brilliant way to wrap up the latest season of the fashion week?

WATCH: Glimpses from the grand finale.