Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sobhita Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air...

By REDIFF STYLE
July 31, 2024 12:36 IST
No stranger to charming the camera, Sobhita Dhulipala kept the audience at the Hyundai India Couture Week impressed with her chic Rimzim Dadu ivory separates. 

The fashion designer seamlessly merged the 'drawing from baroque architecture's ornate and theatrical elements' to create her riveting collection that honoured her 18-year-old fashion journey as she revisited some of her earlier designs. 

IMAGE: A goddess in this gorgeous silhouette, Sobhita was stunning, especially with the slicked back hair. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The fringe effect was created by steel wires which lent a very surreal feel to the skirt. 

 

IMAGE: The cascading train and the structured top with a hoodie gave the outfit an edge.

 

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja looked like she was wrapped in molten black. 

 

IMAGE: The gloss, shine and shimmer on the metallic weaves was unmissable.  

 

IMAGE: Will burnt orange be the next hot trend?

 

IMAGE: The designer joined her showstopper on stage. 

REDIFF STYLE
