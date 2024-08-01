Lisa Shines Like A Star In A Sari

Brides, Lisa Ray has a tip for you. Rahul Mishra's showstopper will show you how to wear a sari like a gown on your special day.

Her long train doubled up as a pallu and created a picture-perfect fashion moment at the Hyundai India Couture Fashion Week.

The collection, titled Nargis, reflected 'the designer's intimate bond with nature'.

IMAGE: Lisa's hand-embroidered sari was paired with a carefully embellished bustier.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Pastel shades dominated the designer's palette.

IMAGE: The vibrant motifs lent depth to this lovely sheer silhouette.

IMAGE: There was plenty of inspiration for couples who love to colour coordinate their outfits.

IMAGE: The designer offered a mix of traditional and modern styles.

IMAGE: The collection encouraged men to join the floral trend.

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav owned the ramp in a stunning sari worn with poncho-inspired blouse.