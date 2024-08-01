News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Lisa Shines Like A Star In A Sari

Lisa Shines Like A Star In A Sari

By REDIFF STYLE
August 01, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brides, Lisa Ray has a tip for you. Rahul Mishra's showstopper will show you how to wear a sari like a gown on your special day.

Her long train doubled up as a pallu and created a picture-perfect fashion moment at the Hyundai India Couture Fashion Week.

The collection, titled Nargis, reflected 'the designer's intimate bond with nature'. 

IMAGE: Lisa's hand-embroidered sari was paired with a carefully embellished bustier.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pastel shades dominated the designer's palette. 

 

IMAGE: The vibrant motifs lent depth to this lovely sheer silhouette. 

 

IMAGE: There was plenty of inspiration for couples who love to colour coordinate their outfits. 

 

IMAGE: The designer offered a mix of traditional and modern styles. 

 

IMAGE: The collection encouraged men to join the floral trend. 

 

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav owned the ramp in a stunning sari worn with poncho-inspired blouse. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Khushi-Vedang Are So Adorable Together
Khushi-Vedang Are So Adorable Together
Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?
Don't Malaika And Rahul Make A Stunning Couple?
Sonakshi Is A Blushing Beauty In Pink
Sonakshi Is A Blushing Beauty In Pink
Is she black or Indian?: Trump on Kamala Harris
Is she black or Indian?: Trump on Kamala Harris
It's All About Job Creation, Nirmalaji
It's All About Job Creation, Nirmalaji
A thorough gentleman: Modi, Gambhir remember Gaekwad
A thorough gentleman: Modi, Gambhir remember Gaekwad
Study Abroad: Apply for Rs 1 Lakh Postgrad Scholarship
Study Abroad: Apply for Rs 1 Lakh Postgrad Scholarship

More like this

Sobhita Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air...

Sobhita Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air...

Gorgeous Aditi

Gorgeous Aditi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances