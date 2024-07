Jayanti Reddy's muse Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a sharara as she took to the Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 ramp.

The shimmering silhouette was inspired by the city of Hyderabad and its 'rich cultural heritage'.

Models showcased outfits in traditional embroideries that featured the 'lavish lifestyle of the royals' as they revisited 'India's regal past'.