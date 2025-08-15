Rashmika, Priya, Ridhima Wear The Colours Of India

This Independence Day, celebrate your love for India by wearing the colours of the National Flag.

Here’s your style inspiration for a patriotic yet polished look...

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit keeps it minimal yet impactful in an embroidered all-white ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna in saffron silk will make you look radiant, graceful and celebration-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani’s saffron lehenga with its intricate mandala embroidery makes a striking choice. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Priya Prakash Varrier reinvents the classic kasavu sari with effortless charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill’s deep green velvet suit exudes poise and understated glamour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Mazel Vyas lifts the mood with an emerald sari -- proof that simplicity can shine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mazel Vyas/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan pairs the Indian flag Chakra’s hues with a touch of pastels in a breezy desi attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES