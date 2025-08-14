HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhagyashree Borse Owns The Spotlight

August 14, 2025 09:57 IST

x

Bhagyashree Borse is quickly making her mark with a refreshing blend of elegance and edge.

She’s got a flair for fusion wear and this fashion drop proves why she's one to watch.

With sculpted silhouettes, power poses and a wardrobe that shifts from sweet to sizzling in a heartbeat, Bhagyashree -- who recently shared the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Saamraajya -- knows how to dress like she owns the spotlight.

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: The glam may be understated but Bhagyashree definitely smoulders. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree Borse/Instagram

 

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: Eyeliner on fleek, sparkly skin, colour blocking and pretzel earrings... Nope, there's nothing else she needs to create this gorgeous look.

 

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: Black is her power colour and confidence her accessory.

 

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: Desi babe alert ON! Needless to say, she ate with this red sari look.

 

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: She brews backstage magic in a sheer-sleeved stunner that’s equal parts sultry and sophisticated. 

 

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: Bhagyashri in lilac satin is what happens when bedtime elegance meets boss energy. Who knew pastels could flirt this hard?

 

Bhagyashree Borse

IMAGE: She's decided to paint the town silver with this metallic corset ensemble. 

Bhagyashree Borse

